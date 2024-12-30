Shark Attack in Egypt’s Marsa Alam Leaves One Dead

A shark attack in Egypt’s Red Sea resort town of Marsa Alam has claimed the life of one foreigner and injured another, according to a statement released by Egypt’s Ministry of Environment on Sunday, 29 December. The incident occurred in deep waters outside the designated swimming zone, the ministry confirmed.

The injured individual was transported to Porto Ghalib hospital for treatment, while the identity and nationality of both victims have not yet been disclosed.

In response to the incident, Dr. Yasmin Fouad, Egypt’s Minister of Environment, ordered an emergency committee to investigate the causes of the attack and coordinate efforts with the Red Sea Governorate and other relevant authorities. The minister also instructed the Red Sea Reserves to elevate their state of readiness and implement immediate follow-up measures.

The affected area, located near the jetties in northern Marsa Alam, will be closed for two days starting Monday, 30 December. The ministry emphasized that swimming near or from the jetties had been previously prohibited. This restriction is being reinforced to ensure public safety and allow authorities to monitor the site and surrounding waters for stability.

Shark attacks in Egypt’s Red Sea waters are rare but not unprecedented. The last similar incident occurred in June 2023, when a tiger shark killed a Russian national in Hurghada, another popular coastal city north of Marsa Alam.

The Ministry of Environment reiterated its commitment to ensuring safety in Egypt’s marine areas and urged visitors to adhere to guidelines and swimming restrictions. “This incident is being handled within the framework of urgent measures to protect public safety,” Dr. Fouad stated, underscoring the importance of complying with existing prohibitions and recommendations.

Authorities will continue monitoring the situation and implementing further measures to prevent future incidents, said the ministry. Visitors to Egypt’s Red Sea resorts are advised to stay within designated swimming zones to ensure a safe experience in the region’s renowned waters.