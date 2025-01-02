Egyptian Whiskey to Pigeon: The Viral Foods Tourists Are Trying in Egypt

Before traveling to a new country, most travelers initially focus on the views and iconic sites of a destination. But once they step off the plane, it does not take long to realize the first thing on their mind is, without a doubt, food.

When it comes to food, it is not just about visiting popular restaurants or Googling the ‘best Egyptian food.’ Sometimes, the real gems are tucked away in the most unexpected spots — along the old corniche streets, in modest, unassuming shops, or with street vendors who create their own unique creations on the spot.

Platforms like TikTok have showcased unusual and innovative foods that are rarely found in other countries, which often come from local vendors or are born from the creativity of the local people. What sets TikTok apart from Google or YouTube is the ability to experience these foods through real-time reactions, all within a brief, engaging 60-second clip.

In Egypt, for example, the culinary scene is more than just about kebabs and koshari, there is also something known as ‘Egyptian whiskey’ (or whisky). Interestingly, it is not whiskey at all, but rather a drink made from salad juice, creating a distinctly local twist.

Below are a few examples of viral Egyptian foods on TikTok that have caught the attention of tourists, showcasing what makes Egyptian cuisine so uniquely distinct from other foods in the Middle East.

Egyptian Whiskey

Just like Russian vodka, Mexican cocktails, or French martinis, there’s also Egyptian whiskey, which is an invention that truly captures the essence of Egypt: fun, quirky, and unique.

To break it down for those still puzzled, the recipe for Egyptian whiskey is quite simple. It is made from salad juice, lemon, vinegar, and spices. The salad usually includes cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and parsley, with a dash of cumin, coriander, salt, pepper, and a few spoons of vinegar and lemon juice. After mixing the salad, the leftover juice is poured into a cup to create this distinctive drink.

You won’t typically find this on any menu. To try it, you could either visit a popular kebab restaurant where it’s often served, or head to local street vendors who serve traditional foul for breakfast, especially around the streets of Downtown Cairo.

Egyptian Pigeon (Hamam Mahshi)

Many countries are known for their signature meats, like Texas barbecue or Kentucky fried chicken. In Egypt, while kebab and kofta are well-known, Egyptians also have a unique culinary tradition: they are the only ones in the Middle East who commonly eat stuffed pigeon.

This dish can be found at Al Dahan, a well-known traditional Egyptian restaurant where families often gather in large numbers, especially on weekends and during Ramadan Iftar. Dining at Al Dahan feels like stepping into an Egyptian home, where you’ll find all the beloved traditional dishes, particularly those from Upper Egypt.

The dish consists of whole pigeons stuffed with rice, herbs, and spices, then slow-cooked until tender. It’s usually served with salad and bread. If you’re visiting Egypt in the cooler months, this filling dish will keep you warm and full all day.

Egyptian Shakshouka

Mornings in Egypt often start with a classic bowl of foul (fava beans), the traditional dish served at most hotels. However, another beloved breakfast option, especially popular in Upper Egypt, is shakshuka.

The name “shakshuka” comes from the Arabic word meaning “all mixed up” or “shaken.” This simple dish has been going viral recently on TikTok, and it consists of poached eggs in a hearty tomato and bell pepper sauce.

You can find various versions of shakshuka, many of which are even available for delivery via apps like Talabat. But for a truly authentic taste, a visit to local spots like Shabrawy or Zooba is the best way to experience the dish at its finest.