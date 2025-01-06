What Do Egyptians Abroad Like to Take with Them from Home?

For Egyptians living abroad, the experience of relocation comes with a mix of excitement and longing. While they adapt to new cultures and environments, there is an undeniable pull to their homeland—a desire to bring a piece of Egypt wherever they go.

Food: A Flavorful Connection

One of the first things that come to mind when discussing what Egyptians take with them is food. The culinary heritage of Egypt is rich and diverse, and many expatriates carry their favorite ingredients to recreate traditional dishes.

For example, dukkah is a staple that many Egyptians pack in their luggage because, when mixed with koshary—easily can be made abroad—it evokes memories of family gatherings and home-cooked meals. Someone might recall their mother’s koshary, made special by bringing a piece of their culinary heritage with them.

Many Egyptians also bring sweets, such as basbousa or konafa, often handmade by family members just before their departure. These treats are not just snacks; they are a slice of home, making the adjustment to a new country a little sweeter!

Clothing: Fabric of Identity

Clothing serves as another significant link to Egypt for many expatriates. Traditional garments, such as the galabeya, are often packed for their comfort and cultural significance. Wearing them can evoke a sense of familiarity and pride, especially during celebrations or gatherings with fellow Egyptians.

Art and Decor: A Visual Reminder of Home

Art and home decor items are also popular among Egyptians living abroad. Many expatriates bring small pieces of traditional art, such as hand-painted pottery or calligraphy that reflects their culture. These pieces serve as reminders of their roots and can spark nostalgia, especially in moments of homesickness.

Photographs and Keepsakes

Photographs of family gatherings, weddings, and other significant events are carefully packed. These visual reminders help maintain connections with loved ones and preserve cherished memories. Some also carry souvenirs from significant life events, ensuring that a part of their story travels with them.

Children’s Books and Educational Materials

Egyptians with children often prioritize packing children’s books in Arabic. This ensures that the younger generation remains connected to their roots and can communicate effectively with relatives back home. Storytelling becomes a beautiful way to pass on cultural values and traditions.

Community Connections: Building New Bonds

Moreover, the sense of community plays a crucial role in what Egyptians abroad choose to bring with them. Many pack items that encourage gatherings with fellow Egyptians, such as board games like tawla and Ludo. These gatherings create a sense of belonging and provide a platform for sharing experiences, recipes, and stories.

Some Egyptians even take it a step further by organizing cooking classes or workshops to share their heritage with their new communities. By introducing friends to dishes like fatta or mahshi, they create a bridge between cultures and foster understanding.

For Egyptians living abroad, the items they take with them are more than just objects; they are threads that weave their cultural tapestry. Each spice, piece of clothing, artwork, and photograph holds a story, a memory, and a connection to home.