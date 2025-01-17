Egypt Aims to Leverage AI in the Healthcare Sector

Egypt is joining forces with Japan and the United States (US) to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) applications and digital solutions across its healthcare sector as well as many others.

In a meeting between Ahmed El-Sobky, Head of the Healthcare Authority and General Supervisor of the Comprehensive Health Insurance Project, and a delegation from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a US-based company, alongside representatives from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), discussions focused on advancing AI applications to improve health planning, telemedicine, radiology management, and early disease detection, according to the Egyptian Cabinet.

The Healthcare Authority has a qualified infrastructure and an advanced digital culture, which enable it to implement artificial intelligence technologies in its healthcare facilities, according to El-Sobky. Additionally, the authority has a vast database, including more than six million electronic medical files and 500 million archived radiology images, which strengthens its capacity.

El-Sobky added that the phased expansion of the Comprehensive Health Insurance System by 2030 will include the establishment of 6,000 family medicine units and centers, as well as 1,000 hospitals, which will enable the Authority to manage healthcare facilities efficiently using AI technologies.

He further praised BCG and JICA for their roles, noting that BCG is supporting large-scale projects that require innovative business models and strategic plans to achieve the desired goals. Regarding JICA, he stated that the agency is a key partner in the modernization of Egypt’s healthcare system, emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation to localize the latest international expertise in the healthcare sector, with Japan being one of Egypt’s major development partners.