Highlights From the Fifth Edition of Riyadh’s Joy Awards

The fifth annual Joy Awards took place in a dazzling display of talent and achievement on Sunday, 19 January at the Arab National Bank (ANB) Arena in Riyadh.

The Joy Awards, hosted by the General Entertainment Authority under Turki Al Sheikh’s leadership, welcomed a star-studded audience to Riyadh.

One highlight of the evening was legendary Egyptian composer Omar Khairat presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to German maestro Hans Zimmer, celebrated for his iconic contributions to film music.

The Joy Awards also celebrated numerous Arab stars for their exceptional contributions to film and television. Welad Rizk 3 (Rizk Sons 3, 2024) was one of the standout films of 2024, featuring the iconic trio of Ahmed Ezz, Amr Youssef, and Ahmed Dawood, alongside Asser Yassin as El Shayeb (The Old Man).

Hannah El-Zahed’s captivating portrayal in her latest comedy, Fasel Men El Lahazat El Lazeeza (A Break from Sweet Moments, 2024), earned her the award for Best Actress in a Film. Her performance outshone talented competitors like Yasmine Sabri and Khairiah Abulaban, and the moment was made even more special when famed American actor Matthew McConaughey presented her with the award.

Hesham Maged also charmed audiences with his comedic yet heartfelt performance in Ex Merati (My Ex-Wife, 2024). Competing against Ahmed Ezz and Faisal Al Essa, Maged’s role in this controversial comedy tells the story of a man who discovers that his seemingly perfect wife has a complex past.

Other notable recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award included Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman, Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli, and Kuwaiti singer Abdullah Al Ruwaished.

Finally, the 2024- Ramadan hit Nema El Avoccato earned the Best Egyptian Series award at this year’s Joy Awards, outshining other popular shows like Ashghal Shaqa (Work of a Tough Situation, 2024), and Kamel El Addad (Full number, 2023).