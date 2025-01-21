New Opening Hours for the Grand Egyptian Museum Starting February

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced on Saturday that the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) will officially implement new opening hours for its main exhibition halls and areas starting 1 February.

According to Ahmed Ghoneim, the Executive Director of the museum authority, the museum will be open every day of the week, both summer and winter, from 9 AM to 6 PM. During the holy month of Ramadan, the hours will adjust to 9 AM to 4 PM.

Additionally, the museum will provide evening hours on Saturdays and Wednesdays, extending access until 9 PM.

This decision comes as part of the museum’s efforts to facilitate greater visitor engagement and follows the recent meeting of the Board of Directors, chaired by Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Sherif Fathy.

In conjunction with the new hours, the GEM will also introduce a series of exemptions and discounts on entry tickets, which were approved by the Board of Directors in their last session.

The announcement was further highlighted through an infographic shared on the official page of the Information and Decision Support Center at the Cabinet, emphasizing the upcoming changes and encouraging visitors to take advantage of the new schedule.

If you are looking to visit the GEM, you can book a guided tour and your tickets for the GEM here.