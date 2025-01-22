At Least 10 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Military Operation in Jenin

At least 10 Palestinians, including a teenage boy, were killed, and dozens injured as Israeli forces launched a major military operation in Jenin, a city in the occupied West Bank, on Tuesday, 21 December.

The operation, dubbed “Iron Wall,” targeted what Israeli authorities described as “terror infrastructure” in the area.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the deaths, reporting 40 injuries, while local sources described scenes of widespread destruction as Israeli airstrikes, armored vehicles, and bulldozers besieged the Jenin refugee camp.

Roads were dug up, making access to hospitals and emergency services difficult, with reports of ambulances being prevented from entering the area.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the offensive aimed to “eradicate terrorism” in the region and bolster security in the West Bank.

The Israeli military claimed that it had “hit over 10 terrorists” and dismantled explosives in the camp. However, Palestinian officials and eyewitnesses have reported that many of those killed were civilians, including two doctors and other healthcare workers caught in the crossfire.

The escalation follows the recent Gaza ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners as part of the truce between Israel and Hamas.

The West Bank has seen an alarming rise in violence since the ceasefire, with repeated Israeli military raids and settler attacks on Palestinian communities.

The operation comes amid growing unrest in the West Bank. On Monday, 20 December, masked Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian towns near Qalqilya, torching vehicles and property.

The attacks by the IDF, condemned by the United Nations and human rights groups, have been described as systematic acts of violence.

Since October 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 851 Palestinians in the West Bank, including 173 children, according to the UN.

The West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, remains a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with continued settlement expansions and military operations further complicating prospects for peace.