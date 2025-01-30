Mustafa the Poet Set to Enchant Cairo with Soulful Concert

Renowned Sudanese-Canadian artist Mustafa the Poet is bringing his unique blend of folk and hip-hop to Cairo for a highly anticipated concert on 27 May.

Known for his moving lyrics and heartfelt performances, Mustafa has captivated audiences worldwide with his storytelling that reflects the struggles and triumphs of life in marginalized communities.

Growing up in Toronto’s Regent Park, Mustafa’s journey as a poet began at the age of twelve, which later earned him national recognition for his spoken word artistry.

His debut album, When Smoke Rises, released in 2021, was a heartfelt tribute to lost friends and a meditation on grief, resonating with many who share similar experiences.

Mustafa’s upcoming concert is an opportunity to connect with the profound messages embedded in his work. His latest project, Dunya (life), showcases a fusion of North American folk sounds with influences from Sudanese and Egyptian music to create a rich tapestry of cultural expression. The concert promises to be an intimate experience, with Mustafa’s signature harminouss voice guiding the audience through themes of love, loss, and faith.

Earlier this year, in a powerful act of solidarity, Grammy winner Mustafa recently released a song called “Gaza is Calling,” featuring Bella Hadid and MC Abdul, with all proceeds going to the children of Palestine.

Don’t miss this chance to see Mustafa the Poet live in Cairo. To get your tickets, visit this link.