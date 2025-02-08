Egypt Marks 2025 as ‘The Year of Umm Kulthum’ with Grand Celebrations

Egypt is set to honour one of its most legendary cultural figures, Umm Kulthum, by declaring 2025 the “Year of Umm Kulthum.” This declaration, made by the Ministry of Culture, commemorates the 50th anniversary of the singer’s passing with a series of celebrations and cultural events across Egypt and beyond. Widely revered as “the Star of the East,” “Mother of the Arabs,” and “Egypt’s Fourth Pyramid,”

Born in 1898 in Tamay El Zahayra, a small village in Daqahliya Governorate, Umm Kulthum rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most influential voices in Arabic music. She mastered the art of tarab, a deep emotional musical expression, and collaborated with some of the most distinguished poets and composers of her time. Beyond her music, she played a significant role in shaping Arab identity and nationalism, often performing patriotic songs that resonated with millions.

A Cultural Icon Remembered

Minister of Culture Ahmed Hanno emphasized Umm Kulthum’s lasting influence, noting that her unparalleled voice continues to echo through generations. He described her as an Egyptian and Arab icon whose voice still represents Egypt’s history and civilization. He further stated that the commemoration aims to revive her spirit as an artistic and cultural phenomenon, reinforcing Egypt’s status as a beacon of fine arts and musical creativity.

Over a six-decade career, Umm Kulthum recorded approximately 300 songs, many of which are considered masterpieces of Arabic music. Her ability to perform complex Arabic poetry captivated audiences not only in Egypt and the Arab world but also among Western musicians and composers, despite there being no true Western counterpart to her legacy.

A Year-Long Celebration of Music and Legacy

To honour her contributions, the Ministry of Culture planned an extensive programme of concerts, festivals, and exhibitions across Egypt and beyond. Leading Arab singers will perform her songs in contemporary styles while maintaining their authenticity.

One of the major highlights will be a concert at the Philharmonie de Paris, conducted by Maestro Alaa Abdel Salam and featuring singers Rehab Omar and Eman Abdel Ghany. The Cairo Opera House will also present two special concerts at the Arab Music Institute and oversee a nationwide talent competition titled Discovering Umm Kulthum 2025, aimed at identifying young talents who embody the spirit of the legendary artist.

The General Authority for Cultural Palaces will organise the Umm Kulthum Festival for Music and Singing throughout February, spanning various governorates. The festival will commence on 3 February in her birthplace, Tamay El Zahayra in Daqahliya Governorate, and will include a documentary screening, storytelling workshops, an art exhibition, and performances by the Mansoura Arab Music Ensemble and folk art troupes. The Cairo International Book Fair featured a special segment dedicated to her, showcasing rare documents and photographs related to her life and career.

The Umm Kulthum Museum in Cairo will grant free admission throughout February, offering visitors access to her personal belongings, rare recordings, and photographs. The Cultural Development Fund will also organise cultural and artistic events in Cairo and Alexandria, including discussions, screenings, and concerts. Events will include a documentary screening at the Naguib Mahfouz Museum, performances at the Umm Kulthum Museum, and a seminar in Alexandria. Additionally, children’s workshops will take place at the Beit Al-Aini Children’s Creativity Centre.

Umm Kulthum’s influence extends far beyond her music. She remains a symbol of resilience, artistic excellence, and cultural identity for Egyptians and the broader Arab world. As Egypt prepares to celebrate the Year of Umm Kulthum, the commemoration serves not only as a tribute to her talent but also as a reaffirmation of Egypt’s commitment to preserving and promoting its rich artistic heritage.