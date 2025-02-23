Housing Benefits Now Available for Egyptians Abroad

Egypt’s Ministry of Housing has officially launched the “Your Home in Egypt” initiative, providing Egyptians living abroad with the opportunity to reserve and purchase housing units in 12 premium developments, according to a statement by the Ministry of Housing on Sunday, 23 February.

The website, booking system, and plan for this program are now live and can be accessed online.

In this first phase of the initiative, 5,055 housing units are available, with some ready for immediate delivery and others set for completion by the end of 2025. The initiative is designed to cater to a wide range of income levels and offers flexible payment options, making homeownership in Egypt more accessible for Egyptians abroad.

Egyptians abroad can also benefit from exclusive discounts ranging from three to 10 percent off market prices, along with payment plans that extend up to ten years. These terms aim to make it easier for expatriates to own property in Egypt with affordable long-term payment options.

The newly launched website provides a fully digital experience, allowing users to explore the available housing units in detail. Through virtual tours, potential buyers can view unit sizes, finishes, and locations before making a decision. The platform also offers comprehensive information on the available projects, booking conditions, and secure payment methods, including bank transfers, ATM transactions, and credit card payments.

The first phase of the initiative includes units in projects located in various cities, including Cairo, New Administrative Capital, New Cairo, New Alamein, and New Mansoura City. This housing initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to support Egyptians abroad and is in line with Egypt Vision 2030, which focuses on urban development and attracting real estate investment.

Minister of Housing Sherif El-Sherbiny stated that the online booking process ensures that Egyptians abroad can easily invest in property in their home country, reinforcing their connection to Egypt.

This first phase is part of a larger strategy, with more housing options set to be introduced in the future to meet the diverse needs of Egyptians living abroad.

The Importance of Egyptian Remittances to Egypt’s Economy

In recent years, remittances to Egypt have become a vital part of the economy and a key source of hard currency. The latest data indicates a 47.1 percent increase in remittances, reaching approximately USD 26.3 billion (EGP 1.3 trillion) from January to November 2024.

This is in response to the ongoing dollar shortage and the devaluation crisis Egypt has experienced in recent years, as the Egyptian Pound depreciated by 38.81 percent against the US dollar between January 2024 and January 2025.

This devaluation further erodes the purchasing power of a population where approximately 30 percent already live in poverty.

Last year, Egypt introduced another initiative for citizens living abroad, allowing them to purchase vehicles overseas and import them into the country by paying customs duties, VAT, and other taxes in advance using foreign currencies.

The first phase of the initiative raised approximately USD 763 million (EGP 22.89 billion) from the participation of 151,000 expatriates.

For more information and to explore available units, visit the official website at beitakfemisr.com.