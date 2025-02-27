As winter blankets parts of Egypt, the country revealed in 2019 and 2021 a side that feels almost foreign, transporting Egyptians to landscapes reminiscent of far-off places.

The years 2019 and 2021 were significant because they marked notable snowfall events in Egypt, which are rare occurrences in a country typically associated with desert climates.

Additionally, the salt mountains of Port Fouad, situated at the northern end of the Suez Canal, did not experience snowfall; however, the scene itself appeared otherworldly and distinctly foreign.

There, the stark white salt formations rise against the arid backdrop of the Sahara Desert to create a surreal contrast that captivates both residents and visitors alike.

These mountains, created from the evaporation of seawater, have become a tourist attraction, drawing Egyptians eager to slide down their slopes or even attempt skiing.

Photographer Mohamed Wardany captured the surreal beauty of these salt peaks in 2021 for CNN, which resemble snowy landscapes found in colder climates. He emphasizes in an interview with the CNN the healing properties of the salt, suggesting that sitting on these mountains can clear negative energy from the body. Visiting during winter enhances the experience as it evokes a frosty vibe that feels worlds away from the typical Egyptian landscape.

Next, we journey to Saint Catherine, a city nestled in the South Sinai mountains, where winter brings a rare spectacle of snow.

With temperatures dipping to -4 degrees Celsius in January 2019, the town transformed into a winter wonderland.

This area, rich in religious significance for Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, originally offers breathtaking views and a unique high-altitude desert ecosystem.

The snow beautified the landscape then and replenished underground reservoirs, vital for agriculture and drinking water in the region. The combination of spiritual heritage and stunning natural beauty made Saint Catherine a truly unique winter destination in Egypt.

Finally, we arrive in Alexandria, where a rare snowfall blanketed the coastal city in December 2021, creating a scene reminiscent of European winters.

The snow-covered streets and Mediterranean architecture provided a picturesque backdrop that contrasts sharply with the typical warm, sandy landscapes of Egypt.

This unusual weather has led to port closures and school suspensions, as residents adapted to the unexpected chill.

These three locations—Port Fouad, Saint Catherine, and Alexandria—offer a glimpse into the unexpected winter beauty of Egypt. Each site, with its unique characteristics and experiences, invites exploration and appreciation for the country’s diverse landscapes.