In Photos: Rare ‘Snowfall’ in Egypt’s Alexandria Marks End of 2021

After Alexandria announced school suspension and port closures on Sunday and Monday due to unstable weather conditions, the Egyptian governorate witnessed rare snowfall on several parts of the city on Monday 20 December.

Major General Mohamed Al Sharif, Governor of Alexandria, announced raising the degree of preparedness and emergency in the city.

Residents claimed this is the first snowfall in the city in over a decade, and flooded social media with pictures and videos of the snow-covered city as they excitedly shared their experience witnessing this “European” weather.

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) predicted that most parts of Egypt will see very cold weather on Monday.

