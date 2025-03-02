Denial is a River in Egypt: How the Nile Became a Global Expression

Few places in the world are as deeply intertwined with a river as Egypt is with the Nile. For centuries, the Nile has been the lifeblood of Egyptian civilization, so much so that a common saying in Egyptian culture declares, “The river runs in Egyptians’ blood.”

The Nile’s influence, however, extends far beyond Egypt’s borders. Over the years, it has permeated global culture, from literature and film to the digital age, where it continues to inspire and resonate in different ways.

Historically, the Nile has been a staple in books and films, such as Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile, adapted into a classic film in 1978. Despite many Western depictions of the Nile at the time being stereotypical and orientalist, they still captured the imaginations of global audiences, cementing the Nile’s place as a cultural influence for future works. For instance, in the James Bond film, The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), the Nile is featured as a backdrop in several scenes, including one where Bond cruises down the river on a felucca, which is a traditional Egyptian boat that sails the Nile.

Yet, in today’s world, the Nile’s cultural footprint has expanded into the realm of digital culture. One phrase, in particular, has taken on a life of its own: “Denial is a river in Egypt.”

This pun has gained renewed attention following the release of American rapper Doechii’s 2025 song, Denial Is a River, which she performed at this year’s 67th Grammy Awards. But the origins of this phrase actually stretch back much further than the digital age. The phrase is believed to have originated in 1931, when a Pennsylvania student named Florence Kerns won a newspaper contest on creative puns by submitting the pun line, “denial river runs through Egypt.”

Over time, it evolved from a simple wordplay joke into a cultural and political expression. Notably, the phrase was adopted by scientists and politicians to highlight the dangers of denial, particularly in the context of climate change. In 1990, renowned scientist Carl Sagan referenced it in a speech, quoting the British rock band Dire Straits: “Denial ain’t just a river in Egypt.” A year later, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore echoed the sentiment in a New York Times op-ed, using the phrase to critique the denial of climate change realities.

In the digital era, the phrase has taken on new dimensions. A viral clip from The Wendy Williams Show a few years ago brought it back into the spotlight, with Williams saying, “Denial is a river in Egypt, your husband is gay.” The moment became a meme, often used to humorously capture the universal experience of being in denial about life’s harsh truths.

Most recently, American rapper Doechii gave the phrase new life with her song Denial Is a River (2025). In the song, Doechii reflects on her ex-boyfriend’s infidelity, turning the phrase into a personal exploration of denial and self-reflection. She even calls it a form of therapy, saying, “I have to make music for therapy. That’s my formula.”

Throughout history, the Nile has truly evolved into a global metaphor, crossing borders to touch on cultural, political, and even scientific topics. It has become a symbol, a warning, and a reminder of the dangers of denial, whether it’s about climate change or our own personal realities.

With such a rich history behind the phrase, one can not help but wonder how the Nile will continue to shape culture in the years to come. But if its past is any indication, the Nile’s legacy is far from over.

Denial, as they say, is not just a river in Egypt; it is a global issue. And as long as we keep denying the world’s biggest challenges, and our own personal shortcomings, we’ll never be able to solve them.