Ahmed H. Zewail, born on 26 February 1946, in Damanhur, Egypt, emerged as one of the most influential chemists of the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

Through his achievements, his journey from the Nile Delta to the pinnacle of scientific achievement exemplifies his personal ambition and the transformative power of knowledge and innovation.

Zewail’s pioneering research into the dynamics of chemical reactions at the atomic level earned him the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1999, making him the first Egyptian and the first Arab to receive the Nobel Prize in a scientific category.

Zewail’s fascination with science began in his childhood, where he often tinkered with makeshift laboratory experiments using household items. This early curiosity laid the groundwork for his later achievements according to Professor John Meurig Thomas from Cambridge University.

After obtaining his Bachelor’s degree in 1967 and Master’s degree in 1969 from Alexandria University in chemistry, focusing on molecular spectroscopy, he went to the United States for his doctoral studies at the University of Pennsylvania in 1970, specializing in physical chemistry.

It was during his doctoral studies that Zewail was introduced to the concept of coherence in chemistry, a theme that would become central to his groundbreaking work.

In the late 1980s, Zewail revolutionized the field of chemistry with his development of femtochemistry, a term he coined to describe the study of chemical reactions that occur on the femtosecond timescale. Femtochemistry focuses on reactions that happen very quickly, in just a fraction of a second, using special lasers to observe how atoms move and change during these reactions.

Atoms and molecules undergo fundamental processes very quickly—within 10 to 100 femtoseconds—rendering traditional observation methods ineffective. This time range refers to the brief duration in which certain atomic and molecular changes occur, making them challenging to observe with conventional techniques.

Moreover, Zewail’s innovative use of ultrafast lasers enabled him to capture these fleeting moments that unveiled the intricate movement of atoms as they transitioned during chemical reactions.

His technique involved producing brief laser pulses that could initiate a chemical reaction and then follow the progress of that reaction with another pulse, effectively creating a high-speed motion picture of molecular interactions.

The significance of Zewail’s work extends far beyond the laboratory. His discoveries opened new avenues in physical chemistry which allowed scientists to explore everything from the behavior to the mechanisms of drug interactions at an atomic level.

The Nobel Assembly noted in its announcement of his award back in 1999 that Zewail’s methods enabled researchers to observe in “slow motion” what happens when chemical bonds form and break, fundamentally changing how chemists view and study chemical processes.

Zewail’s influence was not limited to the realms of research and innovation. He was also a passionate advocate for science education, particularly in his homeland.

In 2011, he founded the Zewail City of Science and Technology in Cairo, an institution designed to nurture scientific talent and foster research in Egypt and the Arab world.

The University of Science and Technology at Zewail City (UST) offers a range of scholarships. Up to two students from the top 10 Thanawya Amma (Egyptian Diploma) students in each governorate can receive full scholarships, which are maintained for four years as long as they uphold a minimum GPA of 3.00.

By establishing this institute, Zewail sought to create an environment where young minds could thrive, and reshape the future of science in the region.

In addition to his research and educational endeavors, Zewail played a pivotal role in promoting scientific collaboration between the United States and the Middle East.

Appointed as the first U.S. Science Envoy to the region by President Obama, Zewail worked tirelessly to bridge gaps between cultures through science and technology.

His efforts would include fostering partnerships between researchers and institutions by emphasizing the importance of science as a universal language and unites people in pursuit of knowledge.

Additionally, he authored over 700 research papers and numerous books.

Colleagues and students alike remember him for his intellectual brilliance and for his generosity of spirit and mentorship. He was a man who believed in the potential of science to change lives and improve society as per Professor John Meurig Thomas from Cambridge University.

As we reflect on his extraordinary contributions, it is clear that Zewail was a scientist and a visionary who understood the importance of nurturing future talent. His legacy serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring scientists worldwide.