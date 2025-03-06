Kumulus Water: Harvesting Drinking Water from Thin Air

Increasing water scarcity is an issue affecting 1.1 billion people with no access to safe water, while 2.7 billion experience water shortages at least once a year. This scarcity is particularly prevalent even in countries that possess adequate water resources, such as India, and Brazil.

Limited access to clean drinking water and hygiene raises the risk of waterborne diseases like cholera. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), these challenges also lead to higher costs for communities struggling to secure safe water.

Globally, water covers 70 percent of the Earth, but only three percent of that is freshwater, with two-thirds of it being inaccessible.

Furthermore, inadequate sanitation affects 2.4 billion people, contributing to diseases that cause approximately two million deaths annually, primarily among children.

Amidst these challenges, Kumulus Water emerges as a beacon of innovation.

Founded in 2021 by Tunisian entrepreneur Iheb Triki and co-founder Mohamed Ali Abid, this start-up is pioneering a revolutionary approach to water production by harnessing moisture from the air.

Inspired by the natural phenomenon of dew formation, where moisture in the air condenses into tiny droplets on surfaces as temperatures drop to the dew point, typically at night, providing essential moisture for plants and contributing to the water cycle, Triki recognized the potential of atmospheric water generators (AWG) during a trip to the Tunisian desert.

He saw how these devices could transform environmental humidity into clean drinking water.

Kumulus Water’s machines operate by extracting moisture from the air, providing a sustainable viable alternative to traditional water sources.

With over 100 units deployed, the company produces approximately 3,000 liters of potable water daily, serving around 2,000 people.

Such technology addresses the urgent need for water in remote areas and significantly reduces reliance on bottled water, thereby mitigating plastic waste and carbon emissions.

Triki’s vision extends beyond mere water production; he envisions Kumulus Water as a transformative force in communities across the MENA region and Southern Europe.

The company has successfully raised around USD 4 million (EGP 202 million) in funding. Currently, Kumulus is preparing for a significant fundraising round aimed at expanding its operations into markets like Spain, France, and Morocco, expanding from Tunisia.

The design and functionality of Kumulus Water’s AWG machines showcase the commitment to blending technological innovation with cultural aesthetics through a sleek modern design.

Recently, the company unveiled its amphore design, which won the Best Innovative Design Award at Tunisia Design Week in 2023. This design is inspired by ancient Greek pottery and is characterized by its distinctive shape with a narrow neck, two handles, and a rounded body.

Water is a universal challenge that affects both the affluent and the underprivileged.

His experience in private equity and renewable energy has shaped his approach to making Kumulus a financially viable enterprise while addressing pressing social issues related to water scarcity.

“Water scarcity is not just a social problem but a human problem,” he emphasizes to The National News, highlighting the need for innovative solutions that are both impactful and profitable.

As Kumulus Water continues to scale, the company is focused on further enhancing its technology and expanding its reach.

The next phase includes developing larger machines capable of meeting broader water needs, ultimately aiming for self-sufficiency in water production for homes and industries alike.

In ten years, Triki envisions Kumulus Water as the leading water utility of the future by empowering individuals and businesses to achieve autonomy in their water supply.