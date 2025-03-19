Egypt and UK Strengthen Health Cooperation Amid Gaza Crisis

Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population, met with Member of Parliament (MP), Yasmin Qureshi, the United Kingdom (UK) Trade Envoy to Egypt, and British Ambassador, Gareth Bayley, on Tuesday, 18 March, to explore ways to enhance health cooperation between Egypt and the UK.

The meeting, which took place in the New Administrative Capital, focused on ongoing medical and humanitarian aid directed at the Gaza Strip.

During the discussions, Abdel Ghaffar reaffirmed Egypt’s unwavering commitment to humanitarian principles by emphasizing efforts to provide medical care for injured Palestinians and to dispatch critical relief supplies to bolster Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure.

He highlighted the work being done to receive Palestinian casualties in Egyptian hospitals and the urgent medical aid sent to the region.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, noted that the meeting reviewed a comprehensive plan aimed at rebuilding Gaza’s healthcare system.

The plan encompasses emergency measures initiated since the war began in October 2023 and continues through March 2025. Key points include the number of patients treated and children vaccinated, as well as the deployment of 150 ambulances ready to transport the injured at the border.

The meeting also discussed hospital admissions and disease classification among displaced individuals, along with the crucial roles played by international organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in supporting Gaza’s health sector.

In addition, the discussions explored potential collaborations between Egypt and the UK to enhance Gaza’s medical infrastructure while focusing on British expertise in diabetes treatment and dental care.

A proposal was made to strengthen partnerships through collaboration between AstraZeneca and Egypt’s Unified Procurement Authority.

MP Yasmin Qureshi expressed her appreciation for Egypt’s ongoing support for Palestine, commending Abdel Ghaffar’s leadership in providing vital medical and humanitarian assistance.

Ambassador Bayley extended an invitation for Abdel Ghaffar to attend the upcoming British Egyptian Business Association (BEBA) meeting in May, lauding Egypt’s essential role in aiding Gaza’s wounded and its continuous humanitarian efforts.