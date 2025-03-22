Qatayef, a Timeless Ramadan Delight for Egyptians

As the light of dawn breaks over Cairo, signaling the start of another day of fasting during Ramadan, Egyptians eagerly anticipate the moment when they can indulge in one of the holy month’s most cherished traditions: the sweet, crunchy delight of qatayef.

Qatayef, which are dumplings or folded pancakes, are cooked on the stove.

A batter similar to this of pancakes is cooked on one side leaving the side facing up with lots of distinct open holes. After they are cooked, they are left to cool down, stuffed and folded, then fried in hot oil until crisp. The final step is to drench it in sweet sugar syrup.

They are an integral part of Ramadan celebrations in Egypt. Though deeply rooted in tradition, their exact origins remain shrouded in mystery.

The Origin of Qatayef

The name qatayef is thought to originate from its texture which resembles the smoothness of velvet fabric, called in Arabic “qatifa.”

Qatayef‘s history stretches back centuries. However, its exact origin remains unclear, with some accounts tracing its origins to the late Umayyad era, around the Hijri year 132.

Others attribute its creation to the Fatimid Dynasty, which ruled Egypt from the 10th to the 12th century. It is thought that during this time, chefs were competing to prepare the most exquisite desserts for the Holy Month, with Qatayef emerging as one of the standout creations. Elegantly arranged and garnished with nuts, the pastry was presented on a grand platter, allowing guests to indulge generously.

Other accounts state that during the Fatimid era, it was served to important figures such as Al-Mu’izz li-Din Allah Al-Fatimi, the fourth Fatimid caliph, upon his arrival in Cairo.

However, no definitive historical references link qatayef directly to Ramadan. Regardless of the link and its exact beginnings, qatayef has firmly established itself as an indispensable symbol of Ramadan festivities in Egypt.

Qatayef in Ramadan

Beyond its historical roots, qatayef‘s enduring popularity can be attributed to its role in creating community and family bonds during Ramadan.

During the holy month, Egyptians flock to bakeries and sweet shops to purchase qatayef dough, a tradition that has been passed down through generations. The preparation and sharing of qatayef are integral to the festive atmosphere of Ramadan, with families and friends gathering to enjoy these sweet treats together.

In modern times, qatayef has evolved to include a variety of fillings, from traditional nuts and cream to innovative options like chocolate spread Nutella.

While the exact origins of qatayef may remain a mystery, its connection to Ramadan is so profound that it is rarely seen outside the holy month. Its essence remains unchanged, a mouthwatering Ramadan treat.