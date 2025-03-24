Loqmet Adi Recipe: Egypt’s Crispy and Sweet Golden Bites

Golden, crispy, and drenched in fragrant syrup, Loqmet Adi is the ultimate Egyptian dessert bite. With a delicate crunch that gives way to a soft, airy center, these sweet fritters are addictive from the very first bite. Whether you prefer them coated in syrup or dusted with cinnamon and sugar, these fried delights are a must-try for any lover of Middle Eastern desserts.

Also known as Zalabya andLo2met El-2adi (“Judge’s Bites”), this dessert has been a beloved treat in Egypt for centuries. Similar fried dough desserts (that are similar to donuts) exist across the Middle East, such as Turkish Lokma and Greek Loukoumades, but the Egyptian version is known for its crisp double-frying method, ensuring a perfectly crunchy texture, while also being lighter and fluffier than the Greek and Turkish versions.

Featured in the now retired Minnie’s Taste of Mediterranean Delight, this recipe delivers the perfect balance of crispiness and sweetness, making it irresistible to anyone who tries it. Whether you serve them drenched in syrup, lightly dusted with icing sugar, or drizzled with chocolate or honey, Loqmet Adi is best enjoyed fresh and hot, straight from the fryer.

Loqmet Adi / Zalabya Recipe Instructions

Yields: ~40 pieces

Ingredients

For the Dough:

2 cups flour

1 tbsp dry yeast

1 tbsp corn flour

1 tbsp sugar

Pinch of salt

1.5 cups water

For the Syrup (Sharbat):

1 cup sugar

½ cup water

1 tsp lemon juice

For Frying & Serving:

Neutral oil for deep frying

Icing sugar and cinnamon (optional)

Crushed pistachios (optional)

Chocolate or honey drizzle (optional)

Directions

Prepare the Dough

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, dry yeast, corn flour, sugar, and salt. Gradually add the water while stirring continuously until a soft, elastic, and slightly sticky dough forms. Cover the bowl and let the dough rise for 30 minutes. It should double in size and become airy.

Prepare the Syrup

While the dough is rising, prepare the sharbat (syrup). In a saucepan, combine the sugar, water, and lemon juice. Bring to a boil over low heat, stirring occasionally. Let it simmer until slightly thickened, then remove from heat and let it cool completely.

Fry the Dough Balls

Heat a deep saucepan with enough oil for deep frying. Dip two teaspoons in a small bowl of oil to coat them. This prevents the dough from sticking. Working in batches, spoon about one teaspoon of batter and carefully drop it into the hot oil. You can do a few dough balls at the same time. Turn the dough balls occasionally while frying to ensure even cooking. When they turn light golden brown, remove them from the oil and drain on kitchen paper for one minute. For that signature crispy texture, fry the dough balls a second time until they are deep golden brown and perfectly puffed. This step ensures they stay crunchy on the outside while remaining soft and airy inside. Once fully fried, drain them on kitchen paper for 2 minutes to remove excess oil.

Coat and Serve

Dip the hot Loqmet Adi into the cooled syrup for a sweet, glossy finish. Alternatively, serve them on a plate and dust with icing sugar and cinnamon for a different flavor twist. For extra indulgence, drizzle with honey or melted chocolate, or sprinkle with crushed pistachios for added crunch. Enjoy immediately while fresh and hot!

A Fluffy and Flavorful Egyptian Treat

Crispy, airy, and perfectly sweet, Loqmet Adi is a beloved dessert that brings joy to any table. Whether you prefer them dripping in syrup or lightly dusted with sugar and cinnamon, these golden bites are an indulgence you’ll want to make again and again.

For the perfect pairing, serve them with a cup of Arabic coffee or Egyptian mint tea to balance the sweetness with a bold, aromatic contrast.

Whether you’re making them for a festive occasion like Ramadan or Easter, a family gathering, or simply to satisfy a sweet craving, Loqmet Adi is guaranteed to bring joy to your table. So, roll up your sleeves, get your oil sizzling, and enjoy these crispy golden delights – because homemade Loqmet Adi is always worth it!