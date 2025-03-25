Women Behind the Lens: The Female Storytellers Shaping Ramadan 2025’s TV Hits

As we approach the end of Ramadan 2025, the television landscape is illuminated by a remarkable array of series, many of which are told by talented women behind the camera. This year’s lineup highlights powerful stories and women’s impact in the industry.

As Ramadan 2025 progresses, it is clear that women behind the camera have played a pivotal role in shaping this season’s television landscape. Directors and scriptwriters like Kawthar Younis and Maha Elwazir have brought audiences some of the most compelling, thought-provoking, and widely celebrated series of the year.

Their ability to craft stories that resonate, challenge societal norms, and entertain on a grand scale is a testament to the growing influence of female creatives in the industry. As viewers continue to engage with these narratives, their success paves the way for more women to take center stage in shaping the future of Egyptian television.

1. Kawthar Younis, Director of ’80 Bako’

Kawthar Younis is an Egyptian filmmaker recognized for her innovative storytelling techniques. She gained prominence with her documentary Hadeya Men El Madi (A Present from the Past, 2016), which showcased her unique narrative style.

In 2025, Younis directed the television series 80 Bako (80 Thousand, 2025), making her the only female director in the first half of Ramadan that year. Her work often explores personal and societal themes, contributing to contemporary Egyptian cinema.​

The Ramadan, 80 Bako made waves by addressing deep societal issues beyond just drama and entertainment. The show fearlessly tackles themes of colorism discrimination, financial manipulation, and the dangers of jealousy within the workplace.

It also highlights the emotional struggles of cancer patients, particularly through Mai Vault’s storyline, shedding light on insensitivity toward those battling illness.

Mai is an Egyptian-American influencer who shares funny videos featuring her mom as they cook, talk about marriage, and dive into all things related to Egyptian culture, translated for an American audience in a very hilarious and relatable way. She was recently diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer and has been raising awareness since then while still being able to tackle it in a very light-hearted manner.

With a stellar cast delivering powerful performances, 80 Bako is proving to be more than just a series, it’s a bold conversation starter about real-world challenges.

2. Ghada Abdelal, Scriptwriter of ’80 Bako’

Ghada Abdelal is an Egyptian scriptwriter known for her contributions to television and literature. She co-wrote the script for 80 Bako, collaborating with Kawthar Younis.

Abdelal is also the author of the blog-turned-book Ayza Atgawez (I Want to Get Married, 2010), which humorously addresses societal pressures on women to marry. Her work often reflects social issues with wit and insight.​ She also participated in the co-writing of both seasons of Finding Ola on Netflix.

3. Sherine Diab, Scriptwriter of ‘Ashghal Sha’a Geddan’

Sherine Diab is an Egyptian scriptwriter who co-wrote the television series Ashghal Sha’a Geddan (Tough Household Chores, 2025) with her brother Khalid Diab who also directed the show. She also frequently collaborates with her other brother, Mohamed Diab, the director of Marvel’s TV show, Moon Knight.

Their joint works include the critically acclaimed film Eshtebak (Clash, 2016), which was Egypt’s official submission for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 89th Academy Awards. Diab’s writing often delves into social and political themes, reflecting contemporary Egyptian society.​

The comedy series Ashghal Sha’a Gedan takes on real societal issues, using humor. For instance, it challenged the logic behind burkini bans in Egyptian resorts and hotels. In episode 6, Dr. Hamdy, played by Hisham Maged, and his wife Yasmine, played by Asmaa Galal, face discrimination when a resort official calls Yasmine’s burkini “unhygienic” and unsuitable for the pool. The scene cleverly exposes the contradictions of such policies and uses satire to challenge them.

4. Mariam Naoum, Scriptwriter of ‘Lam Shamseya’

Mariam Naoum is a prominent Egyptian screenwriter celebrated for her focus on social and feminist issues. She graduated from the Higher Institute of Cinema with a degree in Screenplay studies.

Her work often addresses the challenges faced by marginalized communities, with a particular emphasis on women’s issues. In 2016, she founded Sard Writers’ Room, aiming to create scripts for both big and small screens and to mentor young screenwriters.​

The TV series Lam El Shamseya (Lam, the Sun Letter, 2025) tackles several pressing social issues, shedding light on real-life challenges faced by individuals and families. One of the central themes is child sexual harassment, highlighting its devastating impact on victims and the importance of awareness and prevention.

5. Rana Abo El Reesh and Yosr Taher, Scriptwriters of ‘Kamel Aladdad ++’

Kamel El Adad++ (Full House++, 2025) which is the third season of Kamel El Adad (Full House, 2023) captivated audiences with its heartwarming blend of comedy and drama. The third season continued to explore the complexities of blended family dynamics, with Dina El Sherbiny and Sherif Salama delivering standout performances that resonated with viewers.

Under Khaled El Halafawy’s direction, the show maintained a perfect balance of humor and emotion, while scriptwriters Rana Abo El Reesh and Yosr Taher crafted a relatable and engaging storyline. With high viewership ratings and widespread acclaim, Kamel El Adad++ proved to be a Ramadan favorite, thanks to the incredible teamwork of its cast and crew.

6. Maha Elwazir, Scriptwriter of ‘Alby w Moftaho’

Maha Elwazir is an Egyptian screenwriter, creative producer, and drama professor with a background in marketing. She is also the founder of Marka Solutions, a company specializing in creative content and script development.

Elwazir’s multifaceted career reflects her dedication to advancing storytelling in Egyptian media.​ She has also written multiple previous loved TV series for Ramadan such as Le’bet Newton (Newton’s Cradle, 2021) and Finding Ola in 2022.

The show Alby w Moftaho (My Heart and its Key, 2025) also discusses key societal issues such as unemployment, toxic masculinity, and how women in Egypt face these kinds of men.

In the show, the main character, Mohamed, played by Asser Yassin, holds a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering, who works as an Uber driver and can not find a job in his field. The show also introduces the character Assad played by Diab, who embodies numerous toxic traits characteristic of abusive individuals and shows how his actions impact those around him.

This Ramadan, women behind the camera play a vital role in shaping storytelling and highlighting key matters in society. Their work brings diverse perspectives, creativity, and meaningful discussions to the screen, enriching the way stories are told and understood.