In Photos: The Dior Show Brought a Night of Fashion and Culture at the Pyramids

Against the backdrop of the Giza Pyramids – the last standing Wonder of the Ancient World – luxury fashion house Dior showcased its Pre-Fall 2023 menswear collection on 3 December.

For millennia, Egypt has been the epicenter of art, culture, and heritage. Egypt is an open-air museum: at every corner, there are traces of history and culture. In this historical setting, artistic director Kim Jones presented his ‘Celestial’ collection that aims to celebrate his lifelong passion for travel and history.

Jones decided to connect Dior’s 75th-anniversary celebrations to the 100th anniversary of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb by British archeologist Howard Carter.

Guests at the Dior show were seated facing the mesmerizing Giza Pyramids that were outlined in white against a pitch-dark sky. Models made their way on an illuminated path in a spectacular display that intertwined heritage with fashion.

The debut look in the show mirrored one of Jones’ visions in his collection, which was shaping the future with ideas from the past. According to Dior, “the past’s ability to forge the future also applies to a more recent era: the House’s own heritage.”

At the fashion show, the crowd was awestruck by not only the collection and scenery but also by the live orchestra that played Max Richter’s compositions at the end of the event.

In addition to the grand show at the Giza Pyramids, the House was granted exclusive access to the new Grand Egyptian Museum on Friday, 2 December, to showcase the Dior Tears Capsule collection, which was guest designed in collaboration with Denim Tears’ creative director Tremaine Emory.

