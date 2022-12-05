Arts & Culture

In Photos: The Dior Show Brought a Night of Fashion and Culture at the Pyramids

mm
In Photos: The Dior Show Brought a Night of Fashion and Culture at the Pyramids

Photo Credit: Farah Rafik | Egyptian Streets

Against the backdrop of the Giza Pyramids – the last standing Wonder of the Ancient World – luxury fashion house Dior showcased its Pre-Fall 2023 menswear collection on 3 December.

For millennia, Egypt has been the epicenter of art, culture, and heritage. Egypt is an open-air museum: at every corner, there are traces of history and culture. In this historical setting, artistic director Kim Jones presented his ‘Celestial’ collection that aims to celebrate his lifelong passion for travel and history.

Jones decided to connect Dior’s 75th-anniversary celebrations to the 100th anniversary of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb by British archeologist Howard Carter.

Guests at the Dior show were seated facing the mesmerizing Giza Pyramids that were outlined in white against a pitch-dark sky. Models made their way on an illuminated path in a spectacular display that intertwined heritage with fashion.

The debut look in the show mirrored one of Jones’ visions in his collection, which was shaping the future with ideas from the past. According to Dior, “the past’s ability to forge the future also applies to a more recent era: the House’s own heritage.”

At the fashion show, the crowd was awestruck by not only the collection and scenery but also by the live orchestra that played Max Richter’s compositions at the end of the event.

In addition to the grand show at the Giza Pyramids, the House was granted exclusive access to the new Grand Egyptian Museum on Friday, 2 December, to showcase the Dior Tears Capsule collection, which was guest designed in collaboration with Denim Tears’ creative director Tremaine Emory.

Photo Credit: Nadine Khaled | Egyptian Streets
Photo Credit: Nadine Khaled | Egyptian Streets
Photo Credit: Nadine Khaled | Egyptian Streets
Photo Credit: Nadine Khaled | Egyptian Streets
Photo Credit: Nadine Khaled | Egyptian Streets

 

Festivals Associated with the Journey of the Holy Family Now UNESCO Heritage

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

Dual Degree in Political Science and Multimedia Journalism. I have a special love for storytelling, history, big cities, gender, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

Festivals Associated with the Journey of the Holy Family Now UNESCO Heritage

Mona Abdou1 December 2022
Read More

Through the Decades: The Evolution of Egyptian Film Title Designs

Farah Rafik30 November 2022
Read More

An Artist for Egyptian Women: On the Authentic Warmth of Zeinab Al Sageny’s Art

Farah Rafik29 November 2022
Read More

Beloved ‘Tintin’ Features in Temporary Photo Exhibition at NMEC

Sara Ahmed28 November 2022
Read More

Arab Actors Shine in Fifth Season of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’: Review

Farah Rafik28 November 2022
Read More

Arab Anthems: Music as a Powerful Tool in Cinema

Farah Rafik23 November 2022
Read More

Athar Lina: Promoting Cultural Heritage at Al-Khalifa Neighborhood

Marina Makary23 November 2022
Read More

4 Times Director Kamla Abou Zekry Championed Women’s Rights on Egypt’s Screens

Farah Rafik21 November 2022
Read More