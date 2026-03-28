Al-Azhar Condemns Continued Closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Egypt’s leading Sunni Islamic authority, Al-Azhar, has issued on Friday 27 March, a strong condemnation of the ongoing closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli authorities, describing the move as a grave violation of religious freedom and international law.

In an official statement published on its social media platforms, the Sheikhdom denounced the continued restriction of access to the mosque, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan and the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, and extending beyond. Al-Azhar stressed that Al-Aqsa holds a unique place in Islam as the first of the two Qiblas and the third holiest site, making such measures deeply offensive to Muslims worldwide.

“It constitutes a confiscation of the Palestinians’ right to practice their religious rites, a provocation of the feelings of Muslims worldwide, and a flagrant violation of international law,” the statement read.

Israeli authorities enforced strict closures and access restrictions around the Al-Aqsa compound since February 28, preventing worshippers from entering and forcing many to pray in the streets surrounding the Old City of Jerusalem.

The measures drew particular attention during Eid prayers, when large numbers of Palestinians were barred from accessing the site. The report noted that worshippers were forced to gather outside the compound, describing the moment as one of the most difficult for Muslims in the city in recent years.

In its statement, Al-Azhar warned that such actions risk deepening instability across the region. It called on the international community to confront systematic acts of aggression that could turn the region into a perpetual arena of wars and conflicts.

The institution also reaffirmed its position on the status of the mosque, stating that Al-Aqsa “has been and will remain, by the will of God, an exclusively Islamic sanctuary,” rejecting any attempts to alter its identity or impose new realities on the ground.

Additionally, Al-Azhar accused Israeli authorities of pursuing policies aimed at changing the character of Jerusalem, referring to it as “the eternal capital of the State of Palestine.”