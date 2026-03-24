Egypt Condemns Israeli Strikes on Civilian Infrastructure in Lebanon

Egypt has condemned Israeli strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Lebanon and warned against a potential ground invasion, according to a statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, 23 March.

In the statement, Egypt described the strikes as a violation of Lebanese sovereignty and international law, noting that the escalation included damage to vital infrastructure such as bridges linking different parts of the country.

Egypt reaffirmed its support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Lebanon, expressing solidarity with Lebanese state institutions during what it described as a critical period.

The ministry also called for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which aims to strengthen the role of the Lebanese state and its armed forces in maintaining stability and authority across the country.

Egypt urged the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to take action to prevent further escalation, warning that continued military developments could worsen humanitarian and security conditions in Lebanon.

Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire have intensified across southern Lebanon in recent weeks, hitting roads, bridges, and residential areas, including parts of Beirut. According to United Nations data, at least 873 hostilities have been recorded since 2 March 2026 across southern Lebanon, Beirut’s southern suburbs, Bekaa, and Baalbek, with repeated evacuation orders forcing civilians into multiple displacements.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health reported at least 1,743 casualties, including 449 deaths and 1,294 injuries, as of 9 March 2026.