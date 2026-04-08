US, Iran agree to conditional two-week ceasefire

The United States and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, in a move aimed at de-escalating ongoing tensions and opening a window for negotiations.

US President Donald Trump said in a social media post on late Tuesday, 7 April, that planned military strikes on Iranian infrastructure would be suspended, provided Tehran commits to a temporary ceasefire and ensures the safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route for oil.

Iran confirmed it would agree to the ceasefire on the condition that attacks against its territory are halted, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stating that safe passage through the strait would be permitted during the two-week period through coordination with its armed forces.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said in a statement that negotiations with the United States are set to take place in Islamabad within a maximum of 15 days to finalise the terms of the agreement. The council said the talks aim to translate what it described as “Iran’s victory in the field” into political outcomes.

According to the statement, Iran has outlined a broader set of conditions for a longer-term deal, including guarantees against further US military action, continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, and acceptance of uranium enrichment.

It also called for the lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions, the termination of UN Security Council and International Atomic Energy Agency resolutions, and compensation payments to Iran.

Additional demands include the withdrawal of US combat forces from the region and a halt to military operations across multiple fronts, including in Lebanon.

Trump said the pause would allow both sides to finalise a broader agreement, describing ongoing discussions as based on a “workable” framework.

The agreement follows diplomatic efforts involving Pakistan, with officials calling for additional time to allow negotiations to proceed.

Despite the announcement, missile alerts were reported in parts of the region early Wednesday, highlighting continued instability as talks move forward.

It remains unclear whether the ceasefire includes Israel and Lebanon.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies, with around a fifth of the world’s oil passing through it, making any disruption a key concern for international markets.