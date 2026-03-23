A New Action-Adventure Game Set in Ancient Egypt

An indie studio called Kelonia Games has announced a new game named Fresco. It is an action-adventure title set in ancient Egypt, and it has a simple idea at its core: the pictures carved on temple walls can come to life, and you can control them.

The game works with two different views that you switch between. One is a normal 3D world where you play as an archaeologist walking around temples and exploring. The other is a flat 2D world inside the wall paintings. What you do in one world affects the other.

For example, moving a character on the wall might open a door or move an object for the archaeologist in the 3D space.

The studio explains it this way: “In Fresco, ancient walls come alive. The carvings etched into the temple walls are not just decorations. They come to life, and the player can control them.”

Users will solve puzzles by looking at things from both angles, moving objects between the flat walls and the full 3D rooms, and figuring out how the two worlds connect. The game focuses on exploring old Egyptian temples and chambers in detail.

Development is still ongoing and the game is changing based on player feedback. There is no release date yet. It is listed as “To Be Announced” on Steam.

The game will come out first on Windows PC through Steam. To keep up with updates, users can add Fresco to their Steam list here.