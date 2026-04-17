Egypt Welcomes Lebanon–Israel Ceasefire Announcement

Egypt has welcomed the announcement of a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, describing it as a positive step toward de-escalation, according to a statement released on Thursday 16 April.

The agreement, announced by US President Donald Trump, comes amid escalating cross-border hostilities that have raised concerns over a wider regional conflict.

In its statement, Egypt said the ceasefire presents an opportunity to reduce tensions and halt ongoing military operations that have contributed to instability along the Lebanon–Israel border.

Egypt stressed the importance of fully adhering to the truce, calling for an end to all military actions and urging the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 as a basis for restoring stability.

Egypt also reaffirmed its support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, while calling on the international community to ensure the ceasefire holds and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The truce took effect later on Thursday, with fighting between Israel and Hezbollah continuing in the hours leading up to its implementation.

The deal follows weeks of escalating violence that has left thousands dead and displaced large numbers of civilians in Lebanon, amid broader regional tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

Egypt has repeatedly called for diplomatic solutions to contain the crisis and prevent further escalation, reiterating its support for efforts aimed at achieving long-term stability in the region.