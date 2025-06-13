Israel Launches Strikes Across Iran, Targets Nuclear Sites and Top Commanders

Israel carried out a series of airstrikes across Iran early Friday, 13 June, targeting what it described as key components of the country’s nuclear programme and military leadership.

Israel’s military announced it had struck dozens of military targets across Iran, including nuclear sites, in the capital, Tehran, and other regions.

According to Iranian state media, the strikes killed several high-ranking officials, including Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), along with other senior military officers and nuclear scientists. Civilians, including children, were also reported among the casualties, though these reports have not yet been independently verified.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address that the strikes were “a targeted military operation to roll back the uranium threat,” describing Iran’s actions as a direct danger to Israel. “This operation will continue for as many days as it takes,”In retaliation, Iran launched over 100 drones toward Israeli territory. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that all drones were intercepted and no casualties were reported.

Iran’s foreign ministry condemned the Israeli strikes as “acts of aggression” and warned that its armed forces would respond with “full strength.” The ministry also held the United States partly responsible due to its longstanding support for Israel. Meanwhile, the U.S. has denied any involvement in the operation.

The strikes drew widespread international concern. Egypt condemned the Israeli attacks on Iran, describing them as a “blatant and extremely dangerous regional escalation” and a “flagrant violation of international law.”

Regional powers, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Turkey, also denounced the escalation. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged all parties to exercise “maximum restraint” to prevent a “descent into deeper conflict.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that the Natanz nuclear site in Isafahan province, central Iran had been hit, but stated there was no indication of radiation leaks.

This latest development comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, with growing fears of a wider regional conflict. In April 2024, Iran launched a direct drone attack on Israel, in retaliation for a strike on its consulate in Syria, which killed a top commander. The incident marked a turning point in the long-simmering hostilities between the two nations.