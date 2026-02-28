Iran Strikes Target UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait

Explosions were reported in several capitals around the Gulf on Saturday, 28 February as air defence systems engaged incoming projectiles. Al Fars News Agency said that Iran targeted multiple U.S. military installations across the Gulf, as missile and drone launches triggered explosions, airspace closures and regional flight suspensions following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iranian territory. According to Iran’s Fars news agency, the sites targeted included Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Al Dhafra Air Base in UAE, and the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet base in Manama, Bahrain. UAE Confirms Fatality The United Arab Emirates said it intercepted a number of Iranian ballistic missiles but confirmed one death after shrapnel fell on a residential area in Abu Dhabi. In a statement reported by regional media, the Emirati defence ministry said the debris caused material damage and killed a person of Asian nationality. It condemned the attack as a “dangerous escalation” and a “cowardly act,” stressing that targeting civilian facilities represents a flagrant violation of sovereignty and international law. The ministry added that the UAE “reserves its full right to respond” and is fully prepared to confront…



