Iconic Egyptian Dancer Soheir Zaki Passes Away at 81

Egypt mourns the loss of Soheir Zaki, one of the country’s most beloved dancers and an icon of Arab cinema, who passed away at the age of 81.

Zaki’s career spanned decades, leaving an indelible mark on Egyptian entertainment and popular culture, appearing in over 100 Egyptian films from the 1960s to the 1980s. Renowned for her mesmerizing performances, Zaki became a household name during Egypt’s golden age of cinema.

She was celebrated for her fluid movements, expressive style, and ability to captivate audiences on both stage and screen. Beyond her technical skill, Zaki brought a sense of charm, grace, and charisma that made her performances unforgettable.

In 1964, she also became the first belly dancer to dance to Umm Kulthum’s music when she danced to the song Inta Omri (You Are My Life).

Born in 1945 in Cairo, Soheir Zaki grew up immersed in the arts, showing an early talent for dance. She trained rigorously, honing a style that combined classical Egyptian dance with contemporary flair. Zaki rose to fame in the 1960s and 1970s, a period often considered the golden age of Egyptian cinema, where she became a frequent presence in films and stage performances.

Her iconic status stems from her role in popularizing Egyptian dance both nationally and internationally, as well as from her contributions to the cultural identity of modern Egyptian arts.

Throughout her career, Zaki performed for numerous political figures, including Anwar Sadat, Gamal Abdel Nasser, and Richard Nixon.

She retired in 1992, but later returned to share her expertise by teaching belly dance at Raqia Hassan’s Egyptian Academy of Oriental Dance in Cairo.