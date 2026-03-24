Egypt Welcomes Trump Remarks on De-escalation with Iran

Egypt welcomed remarks by US President Donald Trump on efforts to reduce escalation in the Middle East on Monday 23 March, reaffirming its coordination with regional and international partners to contain the crisis and prioritise dialogue.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Egypt has been closely monitoring recent developments, reiterating its condemnation of attacks targeting Gulf states and Jordan, and rejecting any threats to their security and sovereignty.

The ministry also warned of the “serious repercussions” of continued escalation on regional stability, as well as its potential economic and trade impacts globally.

Egypt said it has intensified diplomatic engagement in recent days, maintaining contact with all relevant parties to prevent further escalation and avoid a broader regional conflict. It added that it is working with partners to encourage de-escalation efforts and support a ceasefire.

Furthermore, Egypt highlighted Trump’s recent remarks on ongoing contacts with Iran and efforts to reduce tensions, including indications of a possible pause in targeting key infrastructure, describing them as an opportunity to advance dialogue and political solutions.

The statement also stressed the importance of supporting diplomatic efforts, adding that Egypt will continue working with partners to keep channels of communication open and support regional and international stability.

The comments come as Egypt steps up regional diplomacy, with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi holding talks and visiting with Gulf leaders in recent days and reaffirming Egypt’s support for Gulf security amid rising tensions.

Regional tensions have escalated since late February following military exchanges between the United States, Israel, and Iran, including strikes on military and energy-related sites. The developments have raised concerns over regional stability and global energy markets.