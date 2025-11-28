Video Shows Israeli Forces Shooting Two Palestinians After Surrender in Jenin

A video circulating online appears to show Israeli border police shooting two Palestinian men who had raised their hands in surrender during an Israeli military operation in Jenin on Thursday, 27 November.

The footage shows the two men walking out of a building with their hands up before kneeling on the ground. One lifts his shirt, seemingly to show he was unarmed. Shortly after, both men move back inside the building, at which point Israeli border police open fire, killing them.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said the two men killed in the shooting were 26-year-old Montasir Abdullah and 37-year-old Yusuf Asasa.

In a joint statement, the Israeli military and police said the men were “wanted individuals affiliated with a terror network” and accused them of throwing explosives and firing at security forces. The statement said the “surrender procedure lasted several hours” and that shots were fired after the men exited the building.

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir expressed full support for the officers involved, saying they acted as expected.

The incident occurred amid ongoing Israeli operations in Jenin and other parts of the northern West Bank, where Israeli forces have been conducting near-daily raids. Violence in the West Bank has surged since October 2023, following the Hamas attack on southern Israel and Israel’s subsequent military campaign in Gaza.

Since the Gaza ceasefire was announced on 11 October, Israel has reportedly carried out more than 390 violations, resulting in the deaths of over 330 Palestinians, including more than 70 children, and injuring hundreds more, according to UN experts. Strikes have been reported across all five governorates, with the 28 October attacks marking the deadliest night, with 104 Palestinians killed, since the truce began.