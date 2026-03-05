EgyptAir Announces Gradual Return of Flights to Dubai and Dammam

Egypt’s national carrier EgyptAir has announced the phased resumption of some additional flights to and from Dubai and Dammam starting 6 March, after several days of major disruptions to air travel across the Middle East.

In a statement, the airline said one-way outbound flights will be available for booking through the EgyptAir website, contact center, sales offices, and travel agencies. Passengers have been advised to check their flight status online before heading to the airport even if their booking is confirmed.

The announcement marks a step toward restoring routes that have been suspended as regional airspace closures and security concerns forced airlines to halt operations across multiple destinations.

Shortly after the announcement though, Al Jazeera reported that residents in Dubai had received an SMS alert urging them to seek shelter.

Travel Disruptions Across the Region

EgyptAir had previously suspended flights from Cairo to 13 destinations across the Middle East, including Dubai, Doha, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Dammam, Amman, Beirut, Kuwait, Baghdad, Erbil, Muscat, and Qassim, citing rapidly escalating regional tensions and airspace closures.

The disruptions followed a dramatic escalation in the region after US and Israeli strikes inside Iran in late February, which triggered retaliatory missile and drone attacks and led several countries to temporarily close or restrict their airspace.

As a result, airlines across the world canceled or rerouted thousands of flights. Major aviation hubs in the Gulf, including Dubai and Doha, experienced widespread cancellations and delays as carriers attempted to avoid potentially unsafe airspace.

EgyptAir’s decision to restore some flights to Dubai and Dammam suggests that air travel routes are beginning to reopen cautiously as airlines reassess regional conditions.