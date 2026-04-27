Egypt Restores Normal Business Hours After Ending Early Closing Rule

Egypt has cancelled its early closing rule for shops and restaurants, bringing back normal working hours across the country. The decision was announced on Sunday, 26 April after a cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. Officials reviewed how the earlier restrictions affected businesses and the economy before deciding to reverse them.

Under the new rules, shops and malls will open from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM, staying open until midnight on Thursdays, Fridays, and public holidays. Restaurants and cafés can now operate from 5:00 AM until 1:00 AM. Delivery and takeaway services will continue to run 24 hours a day. Workshops in residential areas will work from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM, with some exceptions for urgent services.

Essential services like supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies, and wholesale markets will continue to operate without restrictions.

The early closing rule was introduced on 28 March to reduce electricity and fuel use for an initial duration of one month. At first, businesses had to close as early as 9:00 PM, with slightly longer hours on weekends. Later, the government extended closing time to 11:00 PM until 27 April after mixed reactions from the public and business owners which started during Sham El Nessim and Coptic Easter holidays.

Officials said the policy helped save energy, but it also affected business activity, especially in busy areas where many people shop and dine late at night.

During the meeting, the government also discussed wider economic challenges, including rising prices and slower global growth. Growth worldwide is expected to slow slightly in 2026, and the Middle East and North Africa region may see even slower growth.

To deal with these challenges, the government plans to secure enough supplies of food and fuel, monitor markets closely to control prices, and encourage the use of solar energy in homes and factories.

Despite lifting the restrictions, officials said they will continue to watch markets carefully to make sure prices stay fair and essential goods remain available.The return to normal hours is expected to help businesses recover while still keeping an eye on energy use and economic stability.