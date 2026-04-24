Egypt Wins ‘Best Tourist Destination’ Award at Kazakhstan Tourism Fair

Egypt has been named Best Tourist Destination for 2026 at the 24th KITF International Tourism Fair, as reported by Sada El Balad on Friday, 24 April.

The award was announced during the annual exhibition held in Almaty, a city in Kazakhstan, and one of Central Asia’s largest tourism events, where Egypt participated through the Egyptian Tourism Authority as part of efforts to promote the country across international markets.

Egypt’s pavilion drew attention from visitors and industry professionals, among a wider international presence at the exhibition, including participants such as Turkish Airlines and national stands from destinations like Cyprus, showcasing the country’s tourism offerings through a Pharaonic-inspired design.

Ahmed Youssef, CEO of the Egyptian Tourism Authority, said the participation reflects a broader strategy to diversify Egypt’s tourism markets, particularly as interest grows from Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.

During the fair, Egypt’s delegation held meetings with tour operators, travel companies, and airlines to explore ways to boost tourist flows, including joint promotional campaigns and industry workshops.

The delegation also took part in panel discussions on tourism trends, routes, and travel packages, where Egypt’s diverse offerings,from cultural tourism to beach destinations, were highlighted.

The KITF International Tourism Fair is a major regional platform that brings together tourism boards, airlines, and travel companies from across Central Asia and beyond, offering countries like Egypt an opportunity to strengthen partnerships and expand their presence in emerging markets.