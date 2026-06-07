Where to Snorkel Along the Red Sea in Egypt’s Underwater Eden

The water is impossibly clear. A sea turtle glides past, unhurried, before disappearing into a curtain of parrotfish, butterflyfish, and the flicker of a lionfish half-hidden in coral. You are barely a few fin-kicks from the shore on a casual Tuesday morning in Marsa Alam.

Egypt’s Red Sea coastline is one of the most extraordinary marine environments on the planet, and much of it is within arm’s reach. The Egyptian coast alone supports around 200 species of reef-building corals, roughly four times the hard coral diversity found in the Caribbean. The waters host more than 1,000 species of fish and approximately 350 coral species, with an endemism rate of nearly 15 percent, whereas a significant share of what swims there exists nowhere else on Earth. Visibility routinely exceeds 30 meters. And crucially, many of the best reefs require no boat, no dive certification, and no special equipment beyond a mask and fins.

Egypt’s coastline spans two distinct bodies of water, the Red Sea to the east and the Gulf of Aqaba in the northeast, offering a range of environments from shallow fringing reefs to dramatic underwater walls. Here are the standout destinations, ordered from most iconic to most remote.

Ras Mohammed National Park in South Sinai

Egypt’s first marine park, established in 1983, encompasses 345 square kilometers of reefs and mangroves at the southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula. Kaleidoscopic coral walls, swaying soft corals, and regular sightings of sea turtles and barracuda make this the country’s most celebrated snorkeling destination. It is typically reached by day boat from Sharm El-Sheikh.

Sharm El-Sheikh in South Sinai

The resort city itself is home to several outstanding reef sites. The Hadaba peninsula hosts four locations, including Ras Katy, Temple Reef, Faraana Beach, and Ras Um Sid, all with healthy coral and rich sea life accessible directly from the beach.

Sataya Reef in Marsa Alam

Sataya Reef, also known as the Dolphin House, is famous for its large resident pods of spinner dolphins and its warm, shallow lagoons —a combination that makes for one of the most joyful snorkeling experiences in the world. The surrounding reef is lush and largely undisturbed.

Abu Dabbab Bay in Marsa Alam

A sandy bay fringed by coral, Abu Dabbab is one of the few places on Earth where snorkelers can reliably encounter both sea turtles and dugongs, the gentle, manatee-like marine mammals that graze on the bay’s seagrass beds. Sightings of both have been reported, though dugongs are rare and protected.

Giftun Islands in Hurghada

A short boat trip from Egypt’s most popular beach resort, the Giftun Islands offer crystal-clear water and vibrant shallow reefs well-suited to casual snorkelers and families. For a quieter alternative, Makadi Bay, just south of Hurghada, gives direct shore access to some of the region’s best house reefs.

The Blue Hole in Dahab

The Blue Hole is legendary for its dramatic underwater sinkhole and vertical coral walls. While its depth makes it a notorious diving site, the rim and surrounding reef are spectacular for snorkeling, offering a rare window into a world of hard corals, glassfish, and open-water light that most snorkel spots cannot match.

When to Go and What to Expect

The Red Sea is a year-round destination. Water temperatures range from around 22 celsius in winter to 29 celsius in summer, and the absence of significant rainfall means visibility stays consistently high across all seasons. Beginners can safely enjoy shallow reefs close to shore, where gentle currents create a forgiving environment, while more adventurous snorkelers can join guided boat trips to offshore sites.

Because Egypt’s reefs are under pressure from tourism, coastal development, and rising sea temperatures, the Global Fund for Coral Reefs has listed Egypt’s reefs as being degraded by human and natural factors. Visitors are advised to never stand on coral, touch marine life, or feed fish, and choose tour operators with a clear environmental policy. The reef’s survival is what makes this experience possible.

Few places in the world compress such biological richness into such an accessible stretch of coastline, and Egypt’s Red Sea rewards the curious and the unhurried.