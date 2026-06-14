Angel of Qurqumas: Bringing Life Back to the City of the Dead

I first stepped into the City of the Dead on a sunny afternoon in December 2021. It was my first time walking through this historic necropolis, a city within the city, where the living and the dead share space in quiet resilience. Cairo’s chaotic rhythms faded behind me as I wandered deeper into this mysterious world of domes, tombs, and narrow lanes. I had come seeking remnants of the past, but I didn’t know that I would encounter something much more powerful: a living heartbeat in the ruins.

My destination was the Emir Qurqumas Complex, a 16th-century architectural gem I had long wanted to explore. The complex is a masterpiece of Emir Qurqumas, a Mamluk of Sultan Qait Bay who later rose to the prestigious rank of Emir Kabir under Sultan al-Ghouri. The complex was more than a mausoleum; it was a living institution. Its madrasa taught not only Qur’anic recitation and religious sciences, but also the practical skills needed for state administration, the training ground for young men who would one day serve in courts and government offices. Within its walls, students copied manuscripts, learned calligraphy, and debated theology under the shade of intricately carved stone domes.

Life there followed a rhythm: the muezzin’s call echoing across the courtyards at dawn, the shuffle of students in the iwans with their wooden tablets, mingling with the warmth of bread from nearby ovens. Pilgrims and locals came seeking blessings at the shrine, while Sufi gatherings sometimes filled the evenings with soft chants and the glow of oil lamps. The surrounding cemetery, quiet and eternal, reminded all who passed through of the thin line between learning, devotion, and the inevitability of death. Mamluk design, though time, neglect, and the city’s expanding chaos have left it in a ruinous state. Still, its elegance whispered through the crumbling

façades and fading inscriptions.

But when I arrived, the complex was closed. A heavy gate blocked the entrance, and no caretaker was in sight. I pressed my face to the iron bars, disappointed. I had imagined standing beneath the dome, tracing the geometry carved into the walls, and losing myself in the echo of history.

Just as I turned to leave, I noticed a woman walking nearby, her pace slow but purposeful. Beside her danced a little girl, no older than five, her laughter slicing through the silence like sunlight.

I approached them and asked if they knew how I might enter the complex. The woman looked at me, “come,” she said, unlocking the gate without hesitation. “You are welcome.”

The moment I stepped through, I felt it, that rush of awe that ancient places stir in your chest.

The vibrations of history were almost physical. The complex was a full architectural universe, built to serve both the sacred and the everyday. Every stone, every calligraphic flourish, every fragment of colored tile told a story.

As I wandered, stunned by the beauty and decay interwoven so intimately, I became aware of the little girl again. Malak.

She had been watching me for a while as I moved from one chamber to another, carefully taking photographs of carved lintels and arched doorways. Then, without a word, she walked up to me, reached for my phone, and began taking pictures herself. Not just of the monument, but of me, studying the way I stood in the light, or knelt to admire the inscriptions. I was caught off guard, but I laughed. There was something incredibly moving about her confidence, her joy, her simple desire to be playful with a stranger.

I sat with her guardian in the sunlit courtyard afterward, still clutching the phone full of Malak’s photos. The woman’s face was lined, not only by time, but by experience, patience, and tenderness.

“She was left in a trash bin,” she told me quietly. “Five years ago. I found her not far from here.”

I felt my breath catch.

“I searched for her family. Waited. No one ever came. My own children were grown already. It was not easy to start again… But I looked at her, and something told me I had to keep her. I raised her here, in this place. She’s part of these stones now.”

I turned to look at Malak, who was dancing in a shaft of light spilling through a broken window. Dust floated around her like gold.

I thought: “She shines like an angel and brings life back to the city of the dead.”

Malak’s presence changed everything in my journey among the dead. What had felt like a monument to the past was suddenly alive, charged with new energy. Her laughter filled the silence that centuries had left behind. She made the ruins playful, intimate, human. In that moment, I realized I had come looking for a trace of Medieval Egypt , not only the not only the grandeur of Mamluk sultans and their majestic domes, we so often glorify, but the quiet continuity of beauty, faith, and care across centuries. And I found it, not in the formal lines of a mosque or the carved names of sultans, but in the hands of a child who turned rubble into a playground.

People say the City of the Dead is a paradox, a place of tombs that houses the living. But for me, it is a mirror of Cairo itself: full of contradictions, full of spirit. It is a place where survival is stitched into the architecture. And within it, a little girl named Malak, her name meaning angel, moved through the courtyards with a lightness that seemed to lift the weight of centuries. In her presence, the stones of the complex no longer felt like cold relics of forgotten rulers, but like guardians of a living story. She reminded me that history is not something we visit from the outside, but something that breathes through us, as if each of us carries a small wing of memory and meaning.

I realized that I came searching for the dead past, but I found the living present.

This entry is the third -place winner of Egyptian Streets’ 2025 “Timeless Tales: Cultural Heritage Writing Competition,” in partnership with FairTrade Egypt and Bibliothek Egypt.​ Entries featured first-person narratives of Egypt’s cultural heritage through Ancient Egypt, Coptic, Islamic, Jewish traditions, and tangible/intangible expressions.​ Winners were celebrated at Bibliothek Egypt in October 2025, with 13 top stories set to be published.