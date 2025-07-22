Sudanese Refugees Begin Return Journey from Egypt

The Egyptian government and the National Egyptian Railways Authority organized on Monday 21 July a special train, number 1940, to transport refugees from Cairo to Aswan, covering approximately 2,080 kilometers in about 12 hours.

Passengers will then transfer to ferries and buses to cross into Sudan.

This initiative supports those displaced by the ongoing civil war that began in April 2023.

According to eyewitnesses, emotions ran high as many packed their belongings, with some expressing mixed feelings of sadness and joy.

The ongoing civil war in Sudan started on 15 April, 2023, when two military factions—the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan “Hemedti” Dagalo—engaged in conflict over the RSF’s integration into the national army

The conflict between the SAF and RSF has led to severe humanitarian crises, with over 40,000 deaths and more than 7 million displaced internally.

Although Khartoum, recently recaptured by the government, is slowly recovering, significant destruction remains, and basic services are still lacking.