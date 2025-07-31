Exploring Alexandria’s Enduring Cinematic Heritage

In the heart of Alexandria, where the Mediterranean waves kiss the shores of a city steeped in history, the roots of Egypt’s cinematic legacy took hold long before Cairo emerged as the cultural capital. It was in Alexandria that the magic of motion pictures first captivated audiences, setting the stage for an artistic revolution.

On a memorable evening in November 1896, the Lumière Brothers—pioneers of cinema—debuted their short films in the grand halls of the Toussoun Bourse also known as Café Zawani (a bustling stock exchange building and social venue in late 19th-century Alexandria that hosted cultural gatherings and, in 1896, Egypt’s first public film screening by the Lumière Brothers’ cinematography.)

This moment marked the introduction of film to Egyptian audiences and the birth of a cultural phenomenon that would resonate throughout the nation.

This early exposure to cinema paved the way for the city to open Egypt’s first dedicated movie theater, Cinématographe Lumière, the following year and later host iconic venues like Rio, Odeon, and Metro Cinemas.

Alexandria also played a crucial role in the evolution of Egyptian film production. In 1907, photographers Aziz and Dorés created the first locally filmed cinematic work, documenting the visit of Khedive Abbas Helmi II.

By the 1920s, studios in Alexandria were producing narrative films, laying the foundation for a thriving national industry that would later flourish in Cairo.

The early cinema scene was marked by cooperation between Egyptians and foreigners.

While initially, most filmmakers were foreign—primarily French and Italian—Egyptians soon began to carve out their place in the industry. For instance, by 1912, el Cinema el Misreyah began providing Arabic subtitles, catering to the growing demand for accessibility in film.

The Birth of Egyptian Cinema

Cinématographe Lumière, the first dedicated cinema in Egypt, opened in Alexandria in 1897, marking the city as the birthplace of Egyptian cinema. It was followed by a wave of new theaters that catered to Alexandria’s diverse population and growing appetite for film.

Founded in 1940 near the Camp Caesar tram station, the Alexandria Odeon Cinema became famous for its screenings of Indian films that drew large crowds from across the city.

Over time, it was converted into a wedding hall before closing altogether, a fate shared by several other historic theaters.

Established in 1935 on Freedom Road (Fouad Street), Rio Cinema distinguished itself with international and Egyptian productions alike and remains open today as one of the few surviving historic cinemas in Alexandria.

Additionally, Metro Cinema opened in 1950 as part of the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer chain, bringing Hollywood prestige and international releases to local audiences. Known for its elegant design, it also hosted premieres and special events.

These cinemas were cultural epicenters where Alexandrians experienced world cinema, gathered for festivals, and watched Egyptian stars such as Faten Hamama and Abdel Halim Hafez on the big screen.

Seating more than 1,200 people, Rialto Cinema was known for evenings when audiences dressed in their finest to watch films featuring stars such as Abdel Halim Hafez and Faten Hamama.

In 2013, despite its historic significance, Rialto Cinema was demolished after being sold to a real estate developer, sparking outrage among residents and heritage preservation groups.

Rialto Cinema’s demolition galvanized the Save Alexandria initiative, a grassroots movement working to protect the city’s historic buildings. According to the group, Rialto was one of over 2,500 buildings lost in Alexandria, many of which had been officially classified as protected heritage sites.

Egypt’s cinema industry took root in Alexandria due to the absence of specialization in those early days, key figures in the field often wore multiple hats, acting as writers, directors, and producers. ,

Cinégraphe Journale, the first cinema magazine, was issued in Alexandria in 1919, highlighting the city’s status as a center for cinematic discourse.

Consequently, as the industry matured, the demands of the market shifted the focus to Cairo, where the population was larger and the potential for profit greater. Yet, Alexandria’s foundational role in Egyptian cinema remains undeniable.

Today, while many of Alexandria’s iconic cinemas have vanished, their legacy persists in the memories of generations and in the architectural remnants that still dot the urban landscape.