//Skip to content
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Grand Egyptian Museum Opens on 1 November

August 6, 2025

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has given the green light for the long-anticipated Grand Egyptian Museum to open its doors to the public on 1 November, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced Wednesday, 6 August, at the outset of a Cabinet meeting held at the government’s new headquarters.

The opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum is being planned as a major event, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly emphasized, adding to Egypt’s growing record of landmark national occasions. The ceremony is expected to feature high-level international participation and a series of cultural and ceremonial programs.

Positioned as a global tourism site, the museum will highlight the grandeur of Egypt’s rich civilization across its many eras, drawing visitors from around the world.

Comments (0)

Related Articles

International
Culture & Lifestyle

Recommended for you

Iran and Israel Exchange Fire for Second Day as Death Toll Rises

Egypt’s Abu Mena Monastery Removed from UNESCO Danger List

Lebanese President Visits Cairo as El-Sisi Reaffirms Support for Lebanon