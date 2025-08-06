Grand Egyptian Museum Opens on 1 November

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has given the green light for the long-anticipated Grand Egyptian Museum to open its doors to the public on 1 November, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced Wednesday, 6 August, at the outset of a Cabinet meeting held at the government’s new headquarters.

The opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum is being planned as a major event, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly emphasized, adding to Egypt’s growing record of landmark national occasions. The ceremony is expected to feature high-level international participation and a series of cultural and ceremonial programs.

Positioned as a global tourism site, the museum will highlight the grandeur of Egypt’s rich civilization across its many eras, drawing visitors from around the world.