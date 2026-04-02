Egypt Raises Minimum Wage to 8,000 EGP From July 2026

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced on Wednesday,1 April, 2026 that Egypt will increase the minimum monthly wage to EGP 8,000 (USD 147.25) per month from July.

Madbouly said the decision includes a 1,000 EGP increase and forms part of measures to be reflected in the 2026/27 state budget.

Speaking during a weekly cabinet press conference, Madbouly said the government expects the wage bill for the 2026/27 fiscal year to rise by 21 percent, describing it as the largest increase in a long period.

He added that the authorities plan to continue periodic salary increments at a 15 percent rate, while also granting exceptional increases for specific public service categories, including teachers and healthcare workers.

The move follows earlier minimum wage revisions for private sector workers, including an increase to 7,000 EGP (USD 128.84) in March 2025. That adjustment was the sixth minimum wage rise over three years, with earlier increases in May 2024 from 3,500 EGP to 6,000 EGP (USD 110.44), and further steps before that across 2022–2024.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, met with Madbouly, Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk, and Minister of Planning and Economic Development Ahmed Rustom to review preparations for Egypt’s post-International Monetary Fund (MF) economic vision, including a national development programme intended to strengthen competitiveness and maintain long-term stability.

Egypt is currently implementing an USD 8 billion (EGP 434 billion) Extended Fund Facility (EFF) agreed with the IMF in 2024 as an expansion of an earlier 2022 agreement, aimed at addressing foreign currency shortages.

In February 2026, the IMF approved the fifth and sixth reviews under the programme and the first review under the USD 1.3 billion (EGP 70 billion) Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), unlocking roughly USD 2.27 billion (EGP 123 billion) in new financing and bringing total disbursements to about USD 5.2 billion (EGP 282 billion).