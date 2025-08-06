Grand Egyptian Museum Officially Opens on 1 November

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has given the green light for the long-anticipated Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) to open its doors to the public on 1 November, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced Wednesday, 6 August, at the outset of a Cabinet meeting held at the government’s new headquarters.

Officials aim to present the inauguration in a manner befitting what is being positioned as a premier national and international cultural event. Described by the Prime Minister as a landmark occasion, the opening is expected to draw high-level international attendance and include a series of ceremonial and cultural programs.

The Prime Minister directed all relevant ministries and agencies to complete the necessary preparations, ensuring the museum and its surrounding area are fully equipped and presentable ahead of the official opening.

Positioned as a global tourism site, the museum will highlight the grandeur of Egypt’s rich civilization across its many eras, drawing visitors from around the world.

The vision for the GEM was initially introduced in 1992, with a location secured just two kilometers from the famed Giza Pyramids. Since construction began in 2002, the GEM has seen its completion and inauguration postponed multiple times amid challenges including a global pandemic, economic turmoil, political instability, and, most recently, unrest in the surrounding region.

Construction of the GEM advanced steadily, reaching roughly 95 percent completion before its planned 2020 opening was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the delay, work continued, and a limited soft opening took place in 2023. It has since been partially open to the public and will remain so.

However, the Prime Minister later stated that regional circumstances necessitated a reassessment of the official inauguration’s timing to ensure the event reflects the scale of effort invested and occurs at the most favorable moment.