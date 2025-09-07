Fashion on the Nile: What Tourists Are Wearing in Egypt

There are countless stages when it comes to traveling and booking a trip. First comes the obvious: choosing where to go and where to stay. But then, just minutes before it is time to start packing, the dreaded thought appears: what should I actually wear while traveling?

For some, it is an easy, almost throwaway question, especially for those who are not particularly invested in fashion and cannot tell the difference between turquoise and plain old blue. Yet for the shamelessly pretentious, the ones who love to dress up and fuss over every detail, from color palettes to fabric textures to jewelry, this single question can drag on for days, sometimes even weeks.

Traveling, after all, is as much about feeling good and making memories as it is about exploring new places. And nothing helps with that more than looking your best while staying comfortable in what you wear. The goal is not to feel out of place or like the odd one in the crowd, but rather to feel in step with the country you are visiting, blending with its colors and mood.

Lately, a wave of fashion influencers has been showing up on TikTok and Pinterest during their trips to Egypt. From Cierra Ortega to Sophie Carnwell, their travel looks offer plenty of inspiration for tourists hoping to visit and capture stylish, memorable photos. Luckily, Egypt’s predictable weather can work in one’s favor, as with the right fabrics and outfit choices, it is easy to adjust when the temperature decides to dip or rise ever so slightly.

From stacked bangles to inventive ways of styling scarves, below are a few inspiration tips for travelers planning a trip to Egypt.

Relaxed and baggy

While lounging on a felucca drifting along the Nile, fashion influencer Luisa Piou keeps it relaxed in loose, earthy-toned pieces that match the scenery: the blues of the river, the greens of the grass, and the soft beige of the sand and buildings.

She wears a relaxed beige crochet top with short sleeves, paired with a patterned cotton headscarf wrapped around her head, its intricate design mixing shades of green, brown, and gold. Her look is completed with flowing, baggy pants in a muted olive tone, as well as layered chunky necklaces and a collection of rings.

To recreate this aesthetic, choose natural, breathable fabrics like linen, cotton, or crochet knits for that easy, relaxed feel, and elevate the look with accessories like a headscarf or layered jewelry to add more character.

Clean and light

In front of the pyramids, fashion influencer MJ Hedderman wears a look that feels light, airy, and effortless, with a clean base highlighted by a pop of color. She pairs a fitted white crop top with a flowing maxi skirt in the same shade, the fabric soft and slightly sheer for an ethereal touch.

Draped over the skirt is a fringed, patterned fabric that adds a hint of bohemian flair. Her scarf brings the outfit to life: a long, deep maroon piece with intricate patterns and fringed edges, draped loosely over her head and shoulders.

The finishing touch is the jewelry: stacks of thick bangles on both arms that steal the spotlight. The entire outfit comes down to three key elements, which are a simple white base, a bold scarf, and statement accessories.

Chic and simple

Sometimes it is the jewelry and hairstyle that truly define an outfit, and that is exactly the case with fashion influencer Cierra Ortega’s look. She wears a matching white two-piece set: a halter-neck crop top paired with a flowing maxi skirt that still feels fitted and sleek.

The standout accessory is a gold-toned, multi-strand chain belt sitting low on the waist, adding just the right touch of glam while breaking up the set. Her jewelry also makes the whole look shine, as she layers multiple pieces, mixing gold with colorful stones in turquoise and red.

Around her neck, she combines a choker with a longer pendant necklace featuring a bold, red-toned stone. Both wrists are stacked with bangles and bracelets of different sizes and shades, while her fingers carry several rings, the highlight being a large turquoise statement piece.

To top it all off, she keeps her hair pulled back in a simple high ponytail, letting the face, the outfit, and especially the jewelry, take center stage.