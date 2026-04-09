Why Private Tutoring Rules Egypt’s Education

Since the end of the 20th century, private tutoring has transitioned from a supplemental aid to a primary engine of academic achievement for many families in Egypt. Although public education in Egypt is officially free, the experiences of many students and parents tell a different story: educational progress, especially in high-stakes years, like Thanaweya Amma, secondary education certificate or SAT’s, depends on paid classes outside the school’s classroom. One challenge is the quality of teaching in many public schools’ classrooms. Overcrowded classrooms can limit teachers’ ability to provide individual attention. In this environment, private tutoring becomes the space where students receive clarification, targeted practice, and repetition, elements that are otherwise difficult to deliver within the constraints of school schedules. Over time, this pattern has produced what Professor Mohamed Alaa Abdel-Moneim, of the Faculty of Economics and Political Science at Cairo University, describes in 2021 as a “parallel” or “shadow” education system, running alongside formal schooling and, in many cases, putting greater influence over students’ outcomes. In today’s Egypt, the typical academic journey, particularly Thanaweya Amma, frequently revolves around private lessons. Students may attend group sessions at tutoring centers, receive…



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