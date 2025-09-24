//Skip to content
East Port Said Climbs to Third Place in World Bank’s 2024 Container Port Performance Index

September 24, 2025
By Belal Nawar

Senior Journalist

Egypt’s East Port Said (EPS) has made it to the third position in the World Bank’s 2024 Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), a remarkable leap from its previous ranking of tenth in 2022.

The CPPI evaluates over 400 container ports globally, assessing factors like vessel turnaround time, cargo handling productivity, and infrastructure quality.

EPS’s climb to third position is noteworthy as the port’s efficient operations, characterized by reduced waiting times and enhanced cargo handling, have set it apart from its competitors.

Strategic reforms have also propelled EPS’ rise, such as  terminal expansions, the introduction of advanced digital traffic management systems, and improved vessel scheduling.

These enhancements have collectively boosted operational efficiency, making the port more attractive for global shipping lines.

While EPS now holds the title of the most efficient container port in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), it still faces fierce competition from regional giants such as Jebel Ali in Dubai and Tanger Med in Morocco.

However, EPS’ efficiency gives it a competitive edge, particularly for transshipment and Red Sea-Mediterranean traffic.Increased throughput at EPS is expected to generate vital foreign-currency revenues.

The ongoing expansion and modernization efforts signify a bright future for EPS, one that could redefine Egypt’s role in international trade.

