Egypt’s Largest Esports Event “Esports Summit” Returns this October

Cairo will once again play host to one of the Middle East and North Africa’s largest competitive Esports events, as the Esports Summit (ESS) returns in October 2025 with backing from global brands and major Egyptian sporting institutions.

The event, organised by FWZ, will be staged at Hassan Mostafa Hall in 6th of October City on 9–10 October. Organisers say the summit is expected to attract more than 10,000 visitors, while online content could reach over 20 million people.

The summit will feature live matches, community activities, and new tournaments, with organisers promising “surprises” for this year’s audience.

The 2025 edition has secured partnerships with the Egyptian Football Association, the Egyptian Esports Federation, Red Bull, Samsung Electronics Egypt, and the streaming platform Watch It.

Samsung Electronics Egypt, a decade-long partner of FWZ, will serve as the exclusive mobile partner for the EAFC mobile title, marking Egypt’s first official tournament for the football mobile game. Watch It is joining as the exclusive streaming partner of the event, while Red Bull will host the Red Bull Home Ground National Finals.

A Growing Scene

In a statement to Egyptian Streets, Ahmed Abdellatif, chief executive of FWZ, said that the scale of these partnerships reflect the recognition of global companies and major sports institutions in Egypt of the Esports Summit and its ability to bring together the esports community.

The Esports Summit has grown rapidly since its launch, with past editions drawing more than 15,000 attendees and tens of millions of online views. The organisers say they aim to position Cairo as a regional hub for competitive gaming.

Esports has gained a foothold in Egypt in recent years, with both international companies and local sporting bodies taking an interest. Support from the Egyptian Football Association and the country’s esports federation marks a closer alignment between traditional sport and esports in Egypt.

