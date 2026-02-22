Will Smith Stars in New Ad Campaign for IL Monte Galala Marina Towers

Will Smith is fronting a new real estate campaign for IL Monte Galala Marina Towers in Ain Sokhna, a large-scale coastal project positioned as a new waterfront destination along Egypt’s Red Sea coast.

The teaser opens with Will Smith’s voice saying he “can’t wait to get to his spot in IL Monte Galala Marina Towers,” before the camera cuts to him sitting on a beach, reading a book. As the short clip continues, people nearby begin to recognise him, ending with a brief reference to IL Monte Galala Marina Towers, ahead of the full campaign’s release.

The campaign, launched by Tatweer Misr, a leading Egyptian real estate developer, spotlights the next phase of IL Monte Galala.. Featuring cinematic visuals and Smith at the centre, the campaign forms part of the developer’s wider “Here Egypt” narrative, aimed at positioning Egyptian destinations on a global stage.

IL Monte Galala is part of a development valued at around EGP 50 billion (USD 1.05 billion) and includes 10 mixed-use towers, residential and hotel units, and an international marina. The Marina Towers are being promoted as one of the project’s flagship releases.

Located just over an hour’s drive from Cairo, Ain Sokhna has become one of Egypt’s most popular coastal destinations, particularly for weekend getaways and second homes. Its proximity to the capital, combined with direct access to the Red Sea, has made it a key focus for large-scale tourism and real estate investments in recent years.