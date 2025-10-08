Four Egyptian Artists Join Egyptian Streets’ First Limited-Edition Merch Drop

Egyptian Streets has unveiled the first four Egyptian artists selected for its new artist collaboration program, an initiative designed to celebrate creativity, support local talent, and share Egypt’s stories with the world through wearable art.

Early registration is available now here, with the art reveal and merch launch coming soon.

The program marks the first time Egyptian Streets is launching a limited-edition merchandise line featuring designs created by independent artists. The inaugural collection includes artwork by Amira Tanany, Nada Abouelmaati, Seham Sultan, and Toka ElSayed. Each artist was chosen from more than 100 submissions received earlier this year.

The upcoming launch will feature limited-edition t-shirts, tote bags, and art prints, each carrying a unique artistic interpretation of Egyptian life. The selected works draw inspiration from the country’s culture, humor, and daily rituals – from proverbs and folklore to the small details that define the rhythm of its streets.

A Platform for Creativity and Community

The collaboration program was created to spotlight Egyptian artists, offering them a new channel to showcase their work and reach global audiences. It reflects Egyptian Streets’ ongoing commitment to nurturing creativity and amplifying authentic Egyptian voices.

We didn’t want to simply launch merchandise for the sake of it,” said Mohamed Khairat, Founder of Egyptian Streets. “We wanted to create something meaningful by collaborating with Egyptian artists, amplifying their voices, and giving them a platform that celebrates their talent. Through this program, each artist receives recognition, commission, and the visibility they deserve within our community and beyond.

Through this initiative, Egyptian Streets aims to create a bridge between art, community, and everyday life. The collection transforms ordinary items like t-shirts and tote bags into storytelling pieces that connect people with the culture, wit, and warmth of Egypt.

Artists receive both recognition and financial support through a structure that rewards creativity and sustainability. Each artist’s design remains their own intellectual property, licensed exclusively to Egyptian Streets for the collaboration. This ensures artists maintain ownership while benefiting from exposure, royalties, and promotion across Egyptian Streets’ platforms.

The Four Artists

Amira Tanany explores Egyptian proverbs and popular wisdom through vibrant illustrations that capture the tension between learned knowledge and lived experience.

Nada Abouelmaati reimagines classic Egyptian sayings through humor and irony, creating art that reflects the everyday warmth and contradictions of Cairo life.

Seham Sultan celebrates the communal spirit of Egyptian neighborhoods, depicting moments of connection, conversation, and storytelling between women across balconies.

Toka ElSayed captures the movement and rhythm of Cairo’s streets through her interpretation of the baladi bread delivery cyclist, a figure symbolic of daily life, balance, and resilience.

Together, their works create a collective portrait of Egypt – one that celebrates creativity in its most relatable and human form.

The Launch

The first collection will be available globally through an online store powered by on-demand production for global sales, allowing for sustainable and low-waste manufacturing. Each drop will remain available for a limited time, with future groups of artists set to follow later this year.

The full art reveal and in-depth Meet the Artists features will be published later this month, offering a closer look at each artist’s story and inspiration. Those who sign up for early access will be the first to see the designs ahead of the public launch – and receive 10 percent off on launch day.

Join the Early Access List Here

This initiative marks a new chapter for Egyptian Streets, extending its storytelling beyond words and into the tangible – art that can be worn, held, and shared.