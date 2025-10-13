Trump Praises ‘No Crime’ in Egypt, ‘Powerful Friend’ Sisi as Gaza Summit Kicks Off

During a press conference following US President Donald Trump’s arrival in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh ahead of the start of the Gaza Peace Summit, Trump praised Egypt’s handling of crime as one of the reasons he admires the country.

“[Egypt] has very little crime! They don’t play games, that’s why, like we do in the United States, with governors that have no idea what they’re doing,” said Trump, unprompted, during the press conference.

“I ask about crime, they almost don’t know what I’m even talking about!”

“It’s a great tribute to this man [Sisi]. He’s done a fantastic job in bringing this country together. And the United States is with him all the way,” continued Trump after referring to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as a “friend” of his who is a “very powerful leader”.

Trump’s statements come as several states in the US have filed law suits against the White House for deploying the national guard. The White House says this has been necessary to combat rising crime in various states.

Phase Two Commences

During the press conference, Trump confirmed that phase two of the Gaza peace plan had already commenced, noting that the phases are not being run in a linear fashion.

Trump also commented on the fact that not all bodies of deceased Israelis have been returned to their families, stating that Hamas and Israeli security forces are coordinating on the matter which he described as quite complex.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s President Sisi praised the United States’ role in bringing about peace, adding that he strongly believed Trump was the only one capable of bringing an end to the war on Gaza.

As the press conference came to a close, Trump was asked by a journalist whether Sisi would be a member of the Board of Peace. Trump said he would like Sisi’s involvement and added that many people had been applying to be a part of the Board of Peace.

Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff added that there’s a “long list of applications” to be on the board, which is set to supervise the governance of Gaza.