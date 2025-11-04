Egypt Set to Launch First Phase of East Cairo Monorail

Egypt is poised to inaugurate the first phase of the East Cairo Monorail on 9 November, 2025. This milestone project aims to link Greater Cairo with New Cairo and the New Administrative Capital (NAC), coinciding with the trial operation of Egypt’s new high-speed electric train.

The announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister Kamel El-Wazir during the second Cairo Forum on Monday, 3 November, organized by the Egyptian Centre for Economic Studies, which featured participation from officials and experts from 27 countries.

The East Cairo Monorail will span 56.5 kilometers, running from Stadium Station in Nasr City to the Operations and Control Centre in the NAC, with a total of 22 stations along its route.

This new transit line will integrate with Metro Line 3 at Stadium Station and connect with the Light Rail Transit (LRT) at the Arts and Culture Station in the NAC.

When fully completed, the entire monorail network will extend across 100 kilometers and include 35 stations, forming a crucial element of Cairo’s integrated transport system.

Constructed by a consortium of Alstom, which is a temporary partnership of multiple companies, Orascom Construction, and Arab Contractors, the monorail will utilize driverless technology, controlled from a central hub in the NAC. The system will be equipped with advanced monitoring tools, onboard cameras, and fire-safety sensors to ensure passenger safety.

Each station will feature 12 to 14 escalators, four elevators, tactile walkways for the visually impaired, digital display boards, and voice-guidance systems. The electric-powered trains will reach speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour, accommodating 560 passengers per train and enabling the transport of approximately 10,000 passengers per direction per hour.

For the first time in Egypt, monorail stations will be equipped with platform screen doors to further enhance safety. Each four-car train can be expanded to eight cars as ridership demands increase, ensuring accessible and safe transit for all passengers, including dedicated wheelchair spaces and emergency evacuation routes.

The launch of the East Cairo Monorail is a part of a broader national initiative to modernize transportation and alleviate congestion across the capital region to enhance the quality of life for residents and commuters.