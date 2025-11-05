18,000 Visitors Flock to the Grand Egyptian Museum on Opening Day

The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) welcomed around 18,000 visitors on its first public day, Egyptian officials announced on Monday, marking a historic moment in the country’s cultural and tourism landscape.

The massive turnout marked a historic moment for Egypt’s cultural scene, with both local and international media documenting the event. Visitors praised the museum’s grand architectural design, expansive halls, and immersive exhibits, including the galleries dedicated to the Golden King Tutankhamun, showcased in full for the first time.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy described the day as a “historic moment for Egypt and the world,” emphasizing that the museum represents not only a celebration of ancient heritage but a modern cultural experience that “embodies the genius of the Egyptian people.”

Ahmed Ghoneim, CEO of the GEM, echoed the sentiment, calling the public response “a tremendous success” and highlighting the museum’s mission to blend cutting-edge technology with Egypt’s ancient treasures.

Located near the Giza Plateau and Pyramids, the GEM is the world’s largest museum dedicated to a single civilization, housing more than 100,000 artifacts. The museum also offers integrated cultural and recreational spaces, positioning itself as a major global destination for heritage and tourism.

First announced in 2002, the Grand Egyptian Museum took more than two decades to complete, marking one of Egypt’s largest cultural projects. The 480,000-square-meter complex sits near the Great Pyramid of Khufu, bridging Egypt’s ancient heritage with its modern identity.