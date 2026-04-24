Should Egyptian Women Be Allowed to Divorce Addicted or Mentally Ill Husbands?

A new idea in Egypt is starting a lot of debate after a member of parliament, Amira Fouad, suggested changing the personal status law. Her proposal would give a wife the legal right to ask for a divorce through court if it is proven that her husband is addicted to drugs or has a serious mental illness that affects family stability.

The proposal is part of wider recent attempts to reform Egypt’s personal status (family) laws, which already regulate issues such as divorce, custody, and alimony.

If this proposal became law, a wife would need to go to court and provide strong evidence, such as medical reports, psychiatric evaluations, and drug test results. The court would likely involve specialists (doctors/experts) to confirm the condition, and only after this process could a judge decide whether the situation is serious enough to justify divorce.

Right now, these specific reasons (addiction or mental illness) are not clearly defined as direct legal grounds in this way. Women often have to rely on more general claims like “harm” or choose khulʿ (no-fault divorce), which can require giving up financial rights.

This proposal tries to turn these issues into explicit legal reasons to allow divorce without forcing the wife to give up her rights, if harm is proven.

Supporters of the proposal argue that addiction and severe mental illness can deeply affect the stability of the entire family. In some cases, this may lead to harmful behavior or even violence, which can directly impact children. There is also concern that children growing up in such environments may imitate negative behaviors they witness at home.

Despite these arguments, the proposal has raised concerns among others. Some worry that such a law could be misused or lead to an increase in divorce cases. Others question whether it might be unfair to men who are dealing with health conditions and need support rather than separation.